Seahawks

Cutting Kasen was a bad idea?

I am pondering Kasen Williams’ surprise cut. The other notables on the wide receiver list include a yearly injured-reserve recipient, Paul Richardson, an unproven rookie, Amara Darboh, and a former Wisconsin quarterback, Tanner McEvoy. I’m having difficulty thinking of any of them having the potential of Williams. I wonder what Russell Wilson thinks?

Chuck Klein, Lake Tapps

Meet Condotta

Thanks for the insight on the person we believe is your top reporter (“Behind the Byline: Bob Condotta”). We look forward to reading Bob’s work whether it is on the Seahawks or his previous work with Huskies.

Ron Robinson, Redmond

Bennett incident

Here is the real question: How can we get beyond this? (Larry Stone: “Michael Bennett police incident likely won’t change most opinions.”) What is it going to take so that police, race, status, etc., just get to a point where it is done? In the perfect world, we as fans want them to play the game. We want our officers to protect and serve. We want our people to be humane and contributing, healthy members of society. Is there an end?

plhig (online comment)

Anthem effect

I took down my 12 flag. That’s right — it went out with yesterday’s trash where it belongs. I can no longer watch and find entertainment from people who show disdain for my country and flag.

Collin Lamb, Post Falls, Idaho

Huskies

Watch the game

I’m sure “The Zone” has been yet another cash cow, but fans strolling in late and leaving at the half has been a great disappointment for many of us that want to sit in a full stadium (“UW announces changes to ‘The Zone’ at Husky Stadium”). I hope these measures help.

slyder (online comment)

Storm

Season over

I really hate this new single-elimination playoff format (“Storm’s season ends in playoff loss to Phoenix”). It really doesn’t give the lower seed much of a chance and home fans likely won’t see a game. Go back to best of 3.

Plaidlunchbox (online comment)

