Judge Kaepernick on his ability

I was dismayed to read a recent letter to Backtalk from a man claiming to be a proud Vietnam veteran opposing the possibility of quarterback Colin Kaepernick joining the Seahawks.

As a proud Air Force veteran, I see that man’s attitude as appalling. When Mr. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem he was figuratively standing up for the values and principles that anthem is supposed to represent.

The Seahawks should sign or pass on Kaepernick for his football abilities, not his politics.

Thomas A. Bonsell, Port Orchard

Don’t ignore the politics

On Memorial Day, I thanked those who have demonstrated their patriotism by serving our country. We do not demonstrate our patriotism by burying our heads in the sand and refuting the rights we claim to uphold.

Colin Kaepernick has demonstrated his patriotism by exercising his right to free speech, by highlighting the problem of police violence against African-American men. If you question Mr. Kaepernick’s means, you are burying your head in the sand.

Bret Rust, Davis, Calif.

Would be welcome

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism. I would welcome a true American, Colin Kaepernick, to the Seahawks. And on Vietnam, from a veteran myself: It was the most dishonorable war fought in our country’s history and responsible for the death of over 2 million innocent Vietnamese. And for what? Never forget.

Mark Philippsen, Anacortes

They’re still in it

Although every team goes through injuries, this Mariners team has been snakebit with injuries since Day 1 yet is still hanging around in the AL wild-card race.

That to me is truly remarkable, and it gives me hope and faith that they will turn this thing around when they get their key players back from injuries. I hope many fans haven’t forgotten what happened in 1995. Anything can happen!

Jeff Swanson, Everett

Not impressed

Following the Mariners’ victory over the Rockies on May 31, broadcaster Rick Rizz was effusive in his praise of their “great turnaround.” Excuse me, but four consecutive victories after another prolonged stretch of really bad baseball does not constitute a great turnaround.

Frank Zvonec, Wenatchee

A sure thing

There are only three sure things in life:

1. Death

2. Taxes

3. The Mariners never going to a World Series

Craig Forsloff, Covington

A hollow title?

I certainly don’t disagree with Matt Calkins’ thesis regarding Kevin Durant and the world title he might be about to share. A superstar joins a championship-caliber team and wins a championship — this type of achievement should astound no one.

What level of satisfaction can a Golden State fan derive from having Durant be a member of the team because it outspent everyone else? I guess it would lead to victory, but it feels strikingly hollow to me.

I’d prefer to reach a goal because of hard work and perseverance, rather than because I bought it.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

