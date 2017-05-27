Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

Seahawks

Don’t sign Kaepernick

Let me make this short and sweet, and I don’t mind speaking for others. Not only will I stop watching Seahawks football, but I will boycott every business that advertises on the networks that broadcast Seahawks games if they sign Colin Kaepernick. Shame on you!

I’m proud to say I’m a Vietnam veteran.

Tim Bailey, Auburn

Ignore the politics

I see a lot of people who are complaining about Colin Kaepernick’s political views and saying they won’t attend games. Can I have your tickets? Jeesh, people, get over it. I think Kaepernick has some valid points; this country’s dealings with race and inequality have not been exactly stellar over the past century. Frankly, I don’t really care about his political views when it comes to football; all I care about is his talent on the field.

RedRat (online commenter)

Cortez Kennedy deserved a ring

Seahawks great Cortez Kennedy, who was found dead Tuesday morning at age 48, played for the love of the game. It’s just too bad he didn’t get a Super Bowl ring. I would imagine him playing in this era in his prime would have probably fetched him at least two rings.

mac10 (online commenter)

Great player and person

Tez was not only a great player, but a great human being. I, like everyone else, am shocked at his passing.

For the better part of a decade, he was the reason you watched the Seahawks. You will be missed, Cortez. The 12s and everyone who knew you have broken hearts.

Blue Max (online commenter)

Mariners

Switching to Sounders

Baseball great and part-time philosopher Yogi Berra said, “It ain’t over till it’s over.” And the rock band Journey optimistically sang “Don’t stop believin’.”

But after watching the Mariners get crushed by a cumulative 24-2 by the White Sox at home last Saturday and Sunday, I think I may be ready to stop believin’. And this season feels like it’s over, before it’s actually over.

For now, I plan to cheer for the Sounders, who already have at least one ring.

Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue

Mediocrity accepted

Ben Gamel not running out a routine fly ball that was dropped was not uncharacteristic or a rookie mistake, as Mariners manager Scott Servais stated. That was a systemic approach to mediocrity. Great teams would have had a veteran or a coach put a stop to poor effort in spring training.

Until excellence is expected on every pitch, my favorite team will have to get lucky to reach the playoffs.

Clay Thomson, Normandy Park

Missing Sucre

When Jesus Sucre was with the Mariners I thought he hit pretty well in his limited playing time and was surprised when they let him go. He’s now catching fairly regularly for the Rays and was hitting .260 entering Friday. Too bad he’s not playing for the Mariners.

Roger Ferleman, Redmond

