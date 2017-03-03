Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

Seahawks

Sherman not credible, still good

Richard Sherman’s ongoing war of words with himself — the ugly exchange he had with a reporter but wishes to deny — has served to destroy his credibility. Says he: “Nobody cares to know what the truth is anymore.”

Sherman’s worth to the Seahawks is not challenged. But past that, why should it matter what he thinks about in-depth issues? We have no knowledge of the inner workings of the minds of K.J. Wright, Justin Britt or Luke Willson. Why should we?

Richard Sherman to me is just one of 53 players on the roster; one of the cogs in the Seahawks’ gear assembly. His wish to sidestep reality makes no difference to me.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

We’ve seen this before

Actually, you can’t blame Richard Sherman for disputing the accounts of his reported exchange with a talk-show host despite audio proof. He’s just following the lead of our new president.

Jay Davis, Shoreline

More work, less talk

Richard, Richard, Richard. Do you have Trump-itis? If you can’t handle criticism, don’t give interviews. Just do your job well as you always have, and forget about seeing your name in print or on TV. OK?

Don Curtis, Stanwood

Media: Leave Sherman alone

All you media people need to give it a rest. Richard Sherman is a football player. A great football player, but a football player nonetheless. You are media people. You are replaceable — he is less replaceable.

If he is damaging the team, Pete Carroll and John Schneider will take care of it.

eeyore (online commenter)

UW basketball

Hoping Plum passes Maravich

Now that Kelsey Plum has claimed the NCAA women’s scoring record with such grace and humility, here’s hoping she passes Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record.

Admittedly, Maravich didn’t benefit from a three-point line, a shot clock or being allowed to play varsity ball as a freshman.

But he was a “gunner.” To Pistol Pete, an open shot was pretty much any time he could see the rim.

Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue

Kudos to Plum

Here’s a banner I’d like to see flying high in the rafters at Hec Ed: “Professor Plum … in the paint …with the rock!”

Mark Hershey, Shoreline

Turn back the clock, Romar

UW men’s basketball coach Lorenzo Romar’s longevity at UW continues to be debated, but not much time has been spent on what went wrong and when.

How did the program end up in such a mediocre tailspin?

The “Y” in the road took place when Romar abandoned the system that worked so well for him — when he went from suffocating D and run-n-gun offense to the high-post approach.

A lot of UW hoops fans don’t think Romar is a very talented in-game coach. His proven system doesn’t require much in-game coaching. It’s more about managing organized chaos. He was great at this. Coach, please go back to your proven system before it’s too late.

Jon Engman, Newcastle

