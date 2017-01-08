The Seahawks are listed as four-point underdogs at Atlanta in a divisional playoff game next Saturday.

The Seattle Seahawks will head to Atlanta Saturday as the biggest underdogs they have been in a playoff game since the first year of the Pete Carroll era in 2010.

According to VegasInsider.com are an early four-point underdog (or 3.5 depending on the line) which is the biggest spread against Seattle since the Seahawks were a 10-point underdog for a divisional playoff game at Chicago in Jan., 2011, a game that came at the end of the 2010 season.

Seattle has played 11 playoff games since then, all since Russell Wilson became the quarterback in 2012, and has been an underdog only three times, and each time by less than the early spread against Atlanta.

Seattle was a 2.5-point underdog for a divisional playoff game last year at Carolina, a game the Panthers ended up winning 31-24; a 2.5-point underdog for Super Bowl XLVIII against Denver, a game the Seahawks won 43-8; and a three-point underdog for a divisional playoff game in January, 2013, following the 2012 season, a game the Falcons won 30-28.

Saturday’s game is a rematch of a contest in Seattle in October won by the Seahawks 26-24.

But after that game and then a loss the following week to San Diego, the Falcons won seven of their last nine to emerge as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, scoring 33 or more points in all seven wins to finish with a point differential of plus-134, the best in the NFC and second in the NFL behind New England at 191 (Seattle had a point differential of plus-62).

Atlanta finished the season averaging 33.8 points per game, best in the NFL, while the Seahawks allowed 18.3 points per game, third in the NFL, a matchup that looms as intriguing as any in the playoffs.