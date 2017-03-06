Expect free agents to begin agreeing to deals as early as Tuesday when the legal tampering period begins. But will the Seahawks be major players?

Officially, the NFL free agency period begins Thursday at 1 p.m. Seattle time, when teams can begin signing unrestricted free agents whose contracts have lapsed.

In reality, it starts Tuesday at 9 a.m. Seattle time when the “legal tampering’’ period kicks off and teams can begin negotiating contracts with pending free agents. While contracts can not be signed until Thursday, agreements are commonly reached and leaked during the tampering period, and it’ll be no surprise if there is news of significant player movement beginning Tuesday.

Exactly when free agency will begin for the Seahawks, though, is harder to figure.

Unlike the last few years when Seattle had significant free agents of their own who were quickly gobbled up, the Seahawks don’t have any marquee names who figure to be primary targets of other teams.

Seattle’s most notable of its 14 players who will become unrestricted free agents are kicker Steven Hauschka, tight end Luke Willson, defensive tackle Tony McDaniel and linebacker Mike Morgan. All could be players who might more likely sign after the first wave of free agency (and Hauschka seems all-but gone considering Seattle recently signed Blair Walsh).

The Seahawks, meanwhile, could stick to what has usually been its preferred course of action of staying out of the first wave of free agency waiting until after the initial frenzy to snatch up more inexpensive players.

Seattle has about $25 million in salary cap space. But as of Monday that ranked just 20th among NFL teams, with many other teams having significantly more to spend — the Browns lead the way with more than $102 million in cap space with the 49ers next with roughly $93 million. That means the market for any marquee free agent could quickly get well beyond what Seattle would want to spend.

And that means Seattle could again wait for the smoke to clear and sign a few players once the bidding isn’t as intense.

If there is a position group where the Seahawks could try to get involved early it is the offensive line.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said last week at the NFL Combine that he felt the Seahawks were too young on the line last season — when they finished the year with a starting five of which none had been in the league more than three years — and that the team would like to add some experience this season (and consider further that the Combine reinforced the idea that the offensive line draft class is not overly deep with few players regarded as sure things to make an immediate impact).

Coach Pete Carroll added to the idea the Seahawks will try to add some veteran offensive line free agents saying “there are opportunities along the way, free agency is coming up next week, and we have a chance to do some things there — we’ll see what’s available to us — very aggressively and very actively. We will go into the draft process in the same fashion.’’

One player often connected to the Seahawks is a former Seahawk — left tackle Russell Okung — who became a free agent when Denver declined to pick up his option.

Okung, though, is again serving as his own agent and due to NFL rules that prohibit teams from talking to players during the tampering period, will not be able to talk directly to teams until Thursday.

Several other teams have also been reported as interested in Okung, with the NFL Network reporting Monday that Carolina Panthers’ players have been actively recruiting him.

Okung also won’t come cheap. He made $8 million in his one season with Denver last year — roughly what Seattle paid its entire offensive line in 2016 — and there is already speculation that he could command $10-12 million this year.

That could be too much for the Seahawks, who may want to retain some salary cap flexibility to possibly offer extensions to the likes of center Justin Britt, safety Kam Chancellor and possibly tight end Jimmy Graham later in the off-season. All are entering the final year of their contracts in 2017.

The Seahawks could also dip into free agency for defensive linemen. Seattle hosted defensive tackle Earl Mitchell for a visit earlier (he was immediately available to sign after being cut by Jacksonville) viewing him as a possible replacement for McDaniel in the tackle rotation. Seattle will likely try to continue to search for a relatively inexpensive veteran to fill that role, having also been reported as possibly interested in defensive tackle Terrell McClain, formerly of Dallas.

The Seahawks could also look to add a veteran pass rusher and could also pursue a linebacker.

Seattle has also been linked to receiver Kamar Aiken, with the Seahawks thought interested in adding some veteran depth to the receiving corps.

Seattle’s free agent decisions, though, will also be heavily influenced by what it saw at the Combine, which reinforced that this year’s draft appears to be one of the best ever in the secondary and also deep at running back and pass rushers.

Seattle has a need to add a cornerback or two. But after having swung and missed on some free agents in past years (such as Cary Williams) may wait to fill those holes in the draft — the Seahawks recently were awarded two extra third-round picks and now have five of the first 106 selections overall.

Seattle also could look to add depth at running back after suffering through an injury-riddled 2016 season in the first year without Marshawn Lynch. But while there are a number of tempting big names on the market such as Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles, that there appear a lot of options in the draft could mean Seattle could wait to fill out its running back depth.