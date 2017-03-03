A few big-name Seahawks, and one Seattle area prep standout, serve to NFL teams as cautionary tales about reading too much into what happens at the NFL Combine.

What are for TV viewers the marquee events of the NFL Combine — 40-yard dashes, vertical leaps — began Friday morning. And that makes it a good time for the annual reminder that what you see of and at the Combine isn’t always what you get.

In fact, because all fans really get to see from the telecast of the Combine are the workouts, it’s easy to assume the times, bench presses and lengths of jumps are the most important events in Indianapolis.

But many close to the process will tell you what may be most important are a lot of the behind-the-scenes activities — specifically, the physicals and interviews. The physicals provide a handy one-stop-shop for teams to get detailed info on every player in a standardized setting roughly two months before the draft.

Each team can also interview up to 60 players for 15 minutes each. Many teams have also talked to numerous players in other settings, such as the Senior Bowl, meaning it’s always good to not read too much into reports of players having meetings with specific teams here. Obviously, not every team will meet every player at the Combine it intends to draft, and each team will interview all kinds of players it won’t draft. But the interviews, which teams can tape and then review later (or have additional coaches/scouts watch, as well) often serve as one of the most valuable information-gathering tools available for teams.

With the Combine moved back a week this year, and basically merging into the free agent signing period — which begins March 9 but with teams allowed to start negotiating with players on March 7 — the first few days have seen more rumors about prospective releases, trades and signings than ever. The Combine has more typically been held a week or so earlier. But teams had expressed a desire to have a little less distance between the Combine and the draft.

None of this is to mean the 40 times and bench press numbers won’t be pored over left and right, day and night, between now and the Draft, which is April 27-29.

This being the NFL, every single piece of information is deemed valuable, and depending on the team and/or the player, some numbers can be more important than others.

Some players arrived with a question about a specific attribute — most often, their speed — so for those players the numbers can deemed as pretty vital (though how often the numbers really play a role in where a player is drafted is always hard to know for sure).

One increasing complication for teams, though, is the continued emergence of the training facilities — such as EXOS — which prepare players for the NFL Combine. While it makes sense that players would want to get in the best shape possible for the Combine (and these days, not being in the best shape is the biggest red flag of all) teams increasingly have to question if a surprisingly good time or bench press number is merely a reflection of the training to get ready for the Combine or something that will carry over.

In other words, did a player merely get into sprinter’s shape to put out the best possible 40 time, something he won’t be able to replicate once he’s back in football condition?

Recall that Seahawks receiver Kenny Lawler last year used training for the Combine to get up to 203 pounds while trying to combat what he knew was a perception that he might be undersized, then immediately lost about 10 pounds once that training ended.

Some of the most famous Seahawks serve as even more vivid testaments to how difficult it can be to know what to make of Combine performances.

A recent Washington Post breakdown of five NFL Pro Bowlers whose Combine numbers hardly stood out included two Seahawks — defensive lineman Michael Bennett and safety Kam Chancellor.

Bennett, in fact, was first on the Post’s list, with the newspaper noting he recorded a 5.13 40 time and 24 reps at the bench press (of 225 pounds) at the 2009 Combine, neither close to being among the top 15 at his position.

“Bennett’s workout numbers back in 2009 look like a different player entirely,’’ the Post wrote. “His tape tells the story of one of the most explosive and agile defensive linemen in the league, while his numbers more closely resemble that of a nose tackle.’’

Chancellor was fourth on the list, running a 4.62 40 in 2010 and with shuttle and three-cone times of 4.41 and 7.36 that the Post noted “wouldn’t even be suitable for a defensive lineman.’’

Chancellor’s numbers largely paled in comparison to a well-known safety who dominated the Combine and was widely projected at the time as potentially headed to the Seahawks — no, not Earl Thomas, but former O’Dea and USC star Taylor Mays.

Mays was first among safeties in the 40 at 4.43 and second in the bench press, leading a Bleacher Report writer to conclude: “Mays was by far the most impressive specimen of this group, especially considering his great size and range. Now we know that the hype fits the billing, and that he has the potential to play a number of spots on the field.’’

Mays, though, hasn’t been on any NFL field in a game since 2014 while Chancellor is continuing a career that has marked him as one of the greatest players in Seahawks history, paths few could have envisioned based on what happened in Indianapolis.