The touchdown before the end of the first half against New England, admittedly a chaotic play, epitomized how things appear to be falling into place once again for the Seahawks. Seattle squares off with Philadelphia on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

It was a moment of apparent chaos last Sunday that may have best illustrated how things are finally beginning to come into order for the Seattle Seahawks.

With 13 seconds left in the first half and the ball at the Patriots’ 18-yard-line, Russell Wilson took the snap and with pressure coming, began circling out of harm’s way to the left hashmark.

Seattle, though, had no time outs remaining, and as the play appeared to unravel, coach Pete Carroll excitedly yelled to Wilson to “throw it away!’’ (a moment captured by NFL Films cameras nearby).

Seattle injury report Out: DE Michael Bennett (knee), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (hamstring).

Wilson, who said that in the din of the stadium he never hears such commands from the sideline, instead stopped at the 29-yard-line and threw back across the field to Doug Baldwin, standing wide open in the right corner of the end zone. Baldwin got about as easy a touchdown as he ever has, strolling into the end zone to give Seattle a halftime lead in an eventual 31-24 win over the Patriots.

“The fact of the matter is, that throw was against Football 101,” Baldwin admitted a few days later. “You are never supposed to throw across the field across your body.”

But then, when have the Seahawks — and especially Wilson — ever really worried about defying convention?

As few who watch the Seahawks regularly need reminding, that’s often when Wilson and the offense is at its best.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said that while the team preaches the obvious do’s and don’ts of football — and such throws are usually a don’t — there are always exceptions.

It’s also a play that Wilson couldn’t have made a few weeks ago when he was wracked with ankle and knee injuries (and for a week, a pectoral muscle, as well).

But now feeling better, he is also now increasingly free to be “out there playing football.”

And as he gotten healthy, an offense that was stunningly stagnant for much of the first seven games of the season has also begun to get well.

Seattle has scored 31 points in back-to-back games after having been held to a combined 31 in the previous nine quarters, while Wilson has completed 45 of 63 passes for 620 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

“I think he’s really close to being all the way back, but I think he’ll get a little better, too,” Carroll said this week of Wilson.

The assumption is that as Wilson gets “a little better,” so will the Seattle offense.

A big test of that comes Sunday as the Seahawks host the Eagles at 1:25 p.m. at CenturyLink Field.

Philadelphia brings in a veteran and vastly improved defense that is third in the NFL in points allowed at 17.8, just behind the Seahawks at 17.6, that is coming off maybe its best performance of the season, a 33-15 win over an Atlanta team that remains second in the league in yards per game.

“They bring the heat,” Carroll said of an Eagles team that has 25 sacks.

But so do the Seahawks, who have 29 sacks, tied for third in the NFL.

What Seattle also has is an increasing feeling that the second half of the season may be like those of the last four years, when the Seahawks have gone 26-6.

Seattle middle linebacker Bobby Wagner said that while faith didn’t necessarily wane during a seven-game stretch when the Seahawks went 4-2-1, it never hurts to get a little re-validation.

Beating New England, he said “definitely can help the confidence.”

Then Wagner referenced the team getting whole — Wilson again looking like himself, safety Kam Chancellor returning last week, defensive lineman Michael Bennett potentially returning next week and linebacker Mike Morgan the week after.

“We always just feel like we get stronger as the season goes on,” Wagner said. “So it’s not too much surprise. And we still feel like there’s more out there because we’ve still got guys coming back. We got Kam back, then if we get Mike back and Mike Mo back, we’ll be flying.”

With or against the wind hardly seems to matter.