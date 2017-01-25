The Seahawks should have eight picks in the 2017 draft. But exactly where some of those will be is still to be determined.

This week’s Senior Bowl college all-star game annually signals the NFL draft season kicking into an even higher gear.

Which makes it a good time to review what the Seahawks may have to work with when the draft is held April 27-29.

And we say “may’’ because there are a few things still left unsettled.

Maybe foremost is whether the NFL will dock the Seahawks’ their second-round pick as punishment for not disclosing Richard Sherman’s injury, as ESPN.com reported last week. At the least, Seattle will lose a fifth round pick, as announced in September, for violating rules regarding off-season workouts.

There is no timetable set for the NFL’s ruling on the Sherman situation — there aren’t a lot of precedents for cases like this. But one would think it would come with enough time for Seattle to plan.

Also uncertain is exactly what the Seahawks will get in terms of compensatory picks for losing unrestricted free agents last spring. Conventional wisdom is Seattle will likely get a third-rounder for losing linebacker Bruce Irvin and a fifth-rounder for offensive lineman J.R. Sweey (OvertheCap.com is a good source for info on this).

But the official NFL announcement on the comp picks typically comes at the league meetings, which this year are March 26-29 in Phoenix.

Here’s a review of what we do know — and what’s still to be settled.

FIRST ROUND

The Seahawks have their own pick at No. 26. The Seahawks have had just one No 26 pick in their history, taking center Chris Spencer there in 2005.

SECOND ROUND

For now, Seahawks have their own pick, which would be No. 58 overall (and they could do worse than the first pick they ever made at No. 58, running back Sherman Smith, who went on to rush for 3,429 yards in seven seasons and is now the running backs coach).

THIRD ROUND

Seattle will have its own pick, the 26th in the round and No. 90 overall. Seattle’s had the 90th pick just once, that coming last year when the Seahawks took running back C.J. Prosise.

And as noted, the Seahawks could also have an additional third-round pick as compensation for losing Irvin. That would come somewhere after the 96th overall pick.

FOURTH ROUND

Seattle does not have a fourth-round pick, having dealt it during the draft last year to New England in the trade that allowed the Seahawks to take defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson in the fifth round (the teams also exchanged seventh-round picks, Seattle dealing No. 225 overall and getting No. 243, which turned into receiver Kenny Lawler).

FIFTH ROUND

At the moment, Seattle will not have its own fifth-round pick as punishment for the OTA violation. However, if the Sherman-injury situation results in an elevation of that penalty to a second-round pick, then the Seahawks would get the fifth-round pick back.

And as noted earlier, Seattle could get another fifth round pick as compensation for losing Sweezy.

SIXTH ROUND

Seattle has its own pick in the sixth round, but exactly where that will be won’t be known until the comp picks are set (as of now it would be No. 184ish).

SEVENTH ROUND

Finally, the Seahawks are set for two picks in the seventh round — Carolina’s, which is the eighth pick in that round, via a trade two years ago for receiver Kevin Norwood; and their own, which would be the 26th in the round.

Add it up and as of now, Seattle would have eight picks —- five of its own, two comp picks and the one from Carolina for Norwood.

And the total shouldn’t change as a result of any possibly punishment for the Sherman-injury thing, just the round.

But as we also know, the Seahawks always make some moves of some kind involving their draft picks — they have made 35 trades involving draft choices (both on draft day, or before) since 2010, when John Schneider took over as general manager.

So as uncertain as some of this is now, it’s likely to change even more between now and when the Seahawks get announced as on the clock.