Arizona defensive back Tyrann Mathieu offered a frank assessment of the Seahawks' offensive line following Sunday night's 6-6 tie.

Arizona defensive back Tyrann Mathieu has earned a reputation for speaking pretty bluntly in four years in the NFL.

And he offered about as frank of an assessment of Seattle’s offensive line as you might get from an opposing player following Sunday’s 6-6 tie with the Seahawks.

Asked how the Cardinals were able to constantly pressure Russell Wilson throughout the game, Mathieu said: “Well we’ve never had two edge rushers like Chandler (Jones) and Markus (Golden). Let’s call it what it is – their offensive line is not that good. So, we felt like we could get pressure on them, which we did a bunch of times tonight.”

Arizona was credited with just five quarterback hurries and one sack on 37 attempts by Wilson. But some of that was also due to Wilson getting rid of the ball quickly or getting our of harm’s way enough to throw it away on a few occasions.

For two reasons, the game might only ratchet up the rumors of Seattle possibly being interested in veteran tackles Joe Staley of the 49ers and Joe Thomas of the Browns, each rumored to be available (stories on Staley possibly being available broke Sunday night).

One was the offensive performance, which in regulation bordered on being one of the worst in team history — the Seahawks had just 130 yards in regulation before gaining 127 in overtime. The other is the potential loss for a while of left tackle Bradley Sowell, who suffered a sprained MCL in the fourth quarter.

Without Sowell the Seahawks went with rookie George Fant at left tackle. Interestingly, the offense picked up with Fant in the lineup — he played all of the overtime when the Seahawks uncorked drives of 57 and 70 yards after not moving more than 15 yards on any of the 11 drives in regulation.

It’s unclear how long Sowell may be out, and if it’s an extended time the Seahawks would likely need to do something to add a ninth offensive lineman to the 53-man roster. Without Sowell Seattle has three tackles — Garry Gilliam, Fant and J’Marcus Webb. Webb was signed as a free agent in the off-season to a two-year, $5.75 million deal.

But Webb did not play a snap Sunday with the Seahawks instead going with Fant at left tackle when Sowell was out, and leaving Gilliam at right tackle, and leaving the Seahawks with potentially some big questions going forward about what to do about its offensive tackle position.