Here are three Seahawks-related questions on various topics, with the answers coach Pete Carroll gave during his weekly Monday press conference, in no particular order:

1, What did Carroll think of the play of the offensive line in Saturday’s 34-31 loss to Arizona?

The quick answer — bad in the first half, much better in the second.

“We just couldn’t get started,” Carroll said. “We struggled in every aspect of it, it seemed. It starts upfront, we just weren’t playing effectively. The main thing that we take away though is that we did in the second half. From the start of the third quarter on, we were in sync, sharp and productive and physical and we came out and didn’t get that done in the first half. That was the biggest thing that jumped out. Other than that, everything could be better. We’ll see.”

Interestingly, Pro Football Focus assessed that right tackle Garry Gilliam played well — PFF said he was the only Seattle OL not to allow a pressure. Conversely, PFF wrote that “the left side of the offensive line struggled to protect” Russell Wilson and that “LT George Fant and LG Mark Glowinski combined to allow 72 percent of the Seahawk’s pressures.”

Carroll said of Fant that: “I really liked the second half. First half was really a struggle for all our guys. He showed he understood how to adjust and get right and play a good half. He did it.”

Asked about Gilliam, Carroll said: “About the same. Second half was really good. Compared to the first half. I’m going to tell you that on all five of the guys.”

2, What’s the backup situation at safety?

When Kam Chancellor went out for a time in the second quarter with an ankle injury (he returned and is expected to be fine going forward) Seattle went with Jeron Johnson at strong safety instead of Kelcie McCray, who started in place of Chancellor earlier this season.

Asked about that Monday Carroll said of Johnson that “we like the way he plays and wanted to give him a shot and see how he did.”

Another possible reason is that McCray has been working at free safety behind Steven Terrell since Earl Thomas was lost for the rest of the season and they may have just gone with the player who has practiced more there lately.

That Terrell has struggled could lead some to wonder if the Seahawks might look to McCray at free safety.

Carroll, though, evaded that question Monday saying only “he can play there too, yes.”

But Carroll also made clear that Terrell has to play better. Carroll most specifically mentioned the 80-yard Arizona touchdown in the second quarter from Carson Palmer to J.J. Nelson as a play that the Seahawks simply can’t give up. He also mentioned the slant pass Nelson caught and turned into a 41-yard gain in the fourth quarter.

“It’s one of them was the read,” he said. “It was clear read that it was a post coming to you and he got caught a little bit. This is the stuff that Earl (Thomas) did in his first year, too, he missed the opportunity for a really clear rep about something that you’re prepared for. You have to learn the hard way sometimes, unfortunately. Then just a little bit over the top on the slant and he took off and went and got into chase mode.”

3, Who will handle kick and punt returns with Tyler Lockett out?

Saturday, Seattle used Paul Richardson on kickoffs and had Richard Sherman back for one punt. Richardson will undoubtedly stay in the kickoff return mix and Sherman could also remain in the punt return rotation as well.

But also sure to get a shot is newly-acquired J.D. McKissic, who was a standout kickoff and punt returner at Arkansas State. Seattle claimed McKissic — an undrafted rookie free agent — off waivers last week from Atlanta, where he had some solid returns during the pre-season

“Fortunately Paul jumped in and looked pretty good back there and we’ve used him in the past and he’s done some good stuff, so that gives us a chance,” Carroll said. “We’ll take a look at McKissic and see how he does. That’s one of the areas we thought he might be able to help us back up, so we’ll see how that goes this week.”