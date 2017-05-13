Rookie Amara Darboh is among the reasons the Seahawks' receiving position figures to be more competitive in training camp this season.

There came a time in the preparation for the NFL draft when the Seahawks decided they knew just about all they needed about Michigan receiver Amara Darboh.

So rather than do any more digging that might possibly tip off other teams about their interest in Darboh, the Seahawks pulled back, enough so that Darboh later admitted that it was “kind of hard’’ for him to know if Seattle was really an option to take him in the draft.

“He was one of those guys that we were kind of laying in the weeds a little bit,’’ Seattle general manager John Schneider said after the draft.

But if the Seahawks slow-played Darboh to get him to Seattle, there will be no surprise if he ascends quickly into a significant role on the field next fall.

For one thing, there he was taken in the draft — in the third round at No. 106 overall — just about guarantees Darboh a spot on the 53-man roster, barring injury.

Darboh’s addition also helps illustrate what on paper looks like a deeper wide receiver corps than a year ago, one in which the battle for the final roster spot or two could be much more competitive.

Last year, the Seahawks went into camp with four receiving spots basically set — Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Jermaine Kearse and Paul Richardson. The battle for what turned out to be the final receiving spot on the 53-man roster essentially came down to rookie seventh-round pick Kenny Lawler and undrafted free agent rookie Tanner McEvoy, who had spent much of his college career playing safety and quarterback. McEvoy ended up winning the job.

Every other receiver in camp was an undrafted free agent, including former Skyline and UW star Kasen Williams, whose chance to make the roster out of camp was derailed by a lingering hamstring injury.

All seven of the players mentioned above return this season but are now joined by Darboh, as well as David Moore, a seventh-round pick, and an intriguing undrafted free agent — former LSU track star Cyril Grayson, who has not played football since 2011 in high school.

Darboh, Moore, Lawler and Grayson are all taking part in the Seahawks’ rookie mini-camp this weekend, along with another UDFA, former USC standout Darreus Rogers, making the receiver group as most interesting to watch during the workouts.

Darboh (6-2, 216), Moore (6-0, 219) and Rogers (6-1, 218) all have a size and apparent physicality the Seahawks have been seeking more of in recent seasons.

Having been a part of four NCAA champion relay teams at LSU, Grayson has obvious speed that has been complemented so far by what Seahawks coach Pete Carroll are more refined football skills than might have been expected considering his long layoff from the sport.

Then there’s Lawler, whose hands the team raved about when taking him in the draft last year (he’s eligible for the rookie mini-camp since he was not on the active roster at any point last season).

It’s Darboh, though, who has the most obvious chance to shake up the receiving rotation of last season, some wondering if he could take over the role of Kearse, whose numbers were down across the board last season from 2015.

One thing that attracted Seattle to Darboh, whose personal story of having come to the United States as a refugee of the Sierra Leone civil war when he was seven years old has garnered much attention, is that he played in a scheme at Michigan that more closely resembles an NFL offense than many others with the spread having become more and more common.

“It’s so refreshing when you sit down and watch them run routes,’’ Schneider said. “You’re like ‘thank God, he’s really running a slant.’’’

Darboh said after Saturday’s second rookie mini-camp workout that he thinks having played at Michigan will ease his move to the NFL.

“We ran a pro style there and I think that’s helped with the transition over here with the routes that I’m asked to run here and that I ran at Michigan,’’ he said.

Darboh said even some of the terminology is the same.

“He (Harbaugh) treated us like pros and we were forced to act like pros and that got us prepared for this,’’ Darboh said.

Darboh also played on numerous special teams at Michigan, saying “early on, I did everything. I was on kickoff, I was on punt, I was the gunner, I was the corner guarding the gunner and then returned a few punts early on.’’

That’s an experience that also could help get him on the field significantly this fall.

How much the Seahawks can really expect to get from Darboh this year, though, will become much more apparent over the next few weeks when he and the rest of the draft picks stay to join the off-season program for the rest of the team.

“I was coming in expecting it to be intense, expecting competition,’’ Darboh said of rookie mini-camp. “That’s what I’m getting.’’

He’s about to get a lot more, which could also be said for the receiver position itself.