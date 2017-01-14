The numbers without Thomas in the final four games of the regular season were startling and backed up what casual observers could all tell: The Seahawks deeply missed Thomas patrolling the back end of the defense.

The numbers without Thomas in the final four games of the regular season were startling and backed up what casual observers could all tell: The Seahawks deeply missed Thomas patrolling the back end of the defense.

With Thomas on the field, teams attempted 42 passes of at least 20 yards, according to Pro Football Focus, and had a passer rating of 61.6.

Without Thomas on the field for the final four games of the regular season, teams attempted 32 passes of at least 20 yards and had a passer rating of 112. It was clear: Teams no longer feared testing the Seahawks’ deep as they once did.

Or think about it this way: The Seahawks allowed at least 30 points in three of the six games they played without Thomas. They didn’t allow that many points in any of the 12 games they played with him.

Or think about it this way: The Seahawks didn’t get an interception in their final six games, all without Thomas, which set a team record.

Thomas’ absence wasn’t the only reason the Seahawks’ struggled against the Falcons. Atlanta had the NFL’s top offense this season, and quarterback Matt Ryan is an MVP candidate.

But there were a couple of telling plays that highlight some of the ways in which Thomas was missed.

In the second quarter, Ryan completed a pass over the middle on a slant. Steven Terrell, Thomas’ backup, came flying forward but missed the tackle. The Falcons picked up an extra 20 yards.

On another play near the end of the third quarter, Ryan completed another pass across the middle and again Terrell couldn’t make the tackle, leading to a 53-yard gain on third down. The Falcons kicked a field goal and took a 29-13 lead at a pivotal point in the game.

Thomas had never missed a game since joining the Seahawks in 2010, and there had long been debate about just how valuable he was to the Seahawks’ defense. His absence was pretty informative.