Second-half surges have been common under Pete Carroll. Not so much this season.

Second-half surges have been a staple of the Pete Carroll era. His teams may struggle in the first half, they may search for answers and stumble, but they’ve taken off in each of the last four seasons:

2015: 6-2

2014: 7-1

2013: 6-2

2012: 7-1

It has been a real strength of Carroll’s and also something he has taken pride in: His teams get better and tougher heading into the playoffs.

But the Seahawks are now 4-3 in their last seven games. They haven’t lost three games in the second half of a season since 2011. They have lost because they didn’t score a touchdown on the road, lost by more than 10 points for the first time since 2011 and lost at home for the first time all season.

All three phases of the game struggled against the Cardinals: The offense was terrible in the first half, the defense allowed the Cardinals to score on four of their final six possessions and special teams missed a field goal, a go-ahead extra point and had a punt blocked. It’s an alarming performance for a team used to peaking right now.

Carroll’s message to his team in this unfamiliar situation: “We have a lot of work to do this season,” he said. “We have lots of stuff coming, and we have to stay together and be there to get right and get better and keep improving. That’s how you do it right now: You keep improving, you keep working to improve.”