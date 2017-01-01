Frank Clark and Jarran Reed share a kinship born out of coming to Seattle in similar circumstances and asked to play similar roles. And that’s why Clark felt he could speak frankly to Reed when Reed came off the field after being ejected for throwing a punch.

Clark, a second round pick in 2015, plays defensive end. Reed, a second round pick in 2016, plays defensive tackle. That means the two are constant companions in meetings and in the locker room — in fact, their lockers were next to each other for Sunday’s game at San Francisco.

“That’s my buddy,” Clark said. “I spend more time with him than anybody else on the field or off the field.”

And that’s why Clark felt he could speak frankly to Reed when Reed came off the field in the fourth quarter after being ejected for throwing a punch at 49ers’ lineman Mike Purcell during a scrum following an extra point.

As coach Pete Carroll said, though, Reed “didn’t want to hear it.” And that created what was a momentarily awkward and uncomfortable scene as Reed pushed Clark and then Clark pushed back before teammates intervened.

“Frank was just trying to teach him,” Carroll said. “They got messed up and everybody took care of business and it was fine.”

Carroll indicated he had no issues with Clark trying to talk to Reed, saying that Reed “deserved to get ejected” for throwing a punch.

Clark said he was merely trying to tell Reed how much he means to the team.

“It’s just that we need him at the end of the day,” Clark said. “We can’t afford mistakes, especially at that time of the game. We can’t afford nothing dumb or a stupid penalty. Me being a second-year player, I’ve been there, done that, so I know how it feels to be the one to give them that free play.”

Clark, who had a 27-yard fumble return and had one sack on Sunday, said the first thing he did when he got to the locker room was check on Reed.

“As soon as I came in the locker room I made sure all was right,” Clark said. “I made sure his mind was right and that he will be ready to play next week.

“He understood what I was trying to do and he understands what he needs to do. He knows he made a mistake just like everyone else knows when they make a mistake. But at the end of the day it’s how you bounce back. He’s a hell of a player so he’s going to bounce back.”