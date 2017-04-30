The grades are in: Analysts seemed to like the Seahawks' 11 picks. Here's what they're saying.

Sure, the Seahawks traded down again with their first pick. They went with a defensive lineman once they did pick rather than a cornerback or offensive lineman, as some were clamoring for. But the pick of Malik McDowell at No. 35 was widely praised in post-draft analysis. And, with the extra picks acquired from their three trades, Seattle addressed those positions of need.

It led to a largely positive reaction from the national media and draft experts. Before you dig in, here’s what our Bob Condotta and Jayson Jenks thought of the Seahawks’ draft.

ESPN

Mel Kiper’s grade: C+

“I can quibble with value at a couple of spots here, but if they get the best of McDowell, that’s a potentially massive steal. … Overall, Seattle did pretty well. Value was up and down, but they hit needs and are trying to stay ahead of attrition on defense.”

Todd McShay’s best pick: Malik McDowell

“It’s the perfect spot for a player like McDowell, who has limitless potential and raw tools but did not always give the best effort while at Michigan State. Pete Carroll’s culture of competition will get the most out of McDowell. A very underrated part of this pick: The Seahawks could’ve justified taking McDowell with their original first-round pick (No. 26 overall). But they traded down three separate times, accumulating additional third-, fourth-, sixth- and seventh-round selections in this year’s draft … and still got McDowell.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Chris Burke’s grade: B

“For a while there, it seemed like the Seahawks didn’t even want to pick in this draft. They traded down from 26 to 31 to 34 and finally to 35, before selecting divisive DT Malik McDowell. He might not have found a better spot in which to succeed than Seattle, where he’ll be a great fit in the scheme. Ethan Pocic (pick No. 58) probably winds up at center before his career is done, but he might be a guard or even a tackle for the Seahawks. Regardless, he’s a solid player. Is he as solid as Pat Elflein, who went to the Vikings 12 picks later? Debatable. The secondary is much deeper, thanks to the picks of CB Shaq Griffin (No. 90), S Delano Hill (No. 95) and S Tedric Thompson (No. 111). WR Amara Darboh (No. 106) is athletic enough to be a weapon.”

CBS SPORTS

Pete Prisco’s grade: B+

“They traded out of the first round and added picks, then general manager John Schneider did a really god job with the extra ones. They had a nice couple of days. Second-round pick Malik McDowell has first-round talent, and will be a nice addition. Second-round offensive lineman Ethan Pocic can play a bunch of spots, which they like up front. They then sent messages to the Legion of Boom by drafting a corner and three safeties. Schneider knows how to keep a handle on his roster by making moves like that. One knock: Maybe one more offensive lineman would have helped.”

NFL.COM

Chad Reuter’s grade: A- (Day 1: A, Day 2: A-, Day 3: B-)

“Like Green Bay, Seattle made a great trade to move out of the first round. Sure, they lost they chance at a fifth-year option on a player by taking the deal but that’s OK. They’re not looking to lock up a quarterback, so they’ll make do. John Schneider switched spots with Jacksonville in the early second round, picking up a sixth-rounder. They picked up the defensive lineman they were eyeing in the first round, Malik McDowell, so chalk that up as a win. Picking Pocic gives them inside-outside versatility, though I wonder how he’ll handle NFL defenders at his height. Shaquill Griffin is a little-known corner from Central Florida who brings physicality and athleticism. Schneider got a safety in Delano Hill later in the third round. He gives them special teams help and an aggressive attitude. Nazair Jones is a tall, long tackle/end combo who fits Seattle quite well. They picked up a solid receiver in Amara Darboh, who parlayed his excellent senior year into a third-round spot.

Picking Tedric Thompson in the fourth round helps build depth at safety, though his tackling and history of concussions are concerning. Justin Senior is a potential swing tackle that impressed at times in the SEC. Chris Carson in the seventh is a good backup for Eddie Lacy.”

PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS

Fifth-best value pick: Malik McDowell, 35th overall

“Need, fit, value: it’s all here for the Seahawks. McDowell’s raw talent is on par with base ends like Solomon Thomas and Jonathan Allen, and he’s younger than both at only 20 years of age. The Michigan State defensive tackle, though, was frustratingly inconsistent, and it’s unclear if that will be resolved once he gets to the league. Of all the interior defenders in the draft class, only LSU’s Davon Godchaux earned a higher pass-rushing grade than McDowell in 2015.”