Longtime Minnesota running back-turned free agent Adrian Peterson, the 16th-leading rusher in NFL history with 11,747 yards, was indeed in Seattle Sunday to begin a visit with the Seattle Seahawks.

The visit is expected to last into Monday — most free agent visits often last a day or so — with Peterson out on the market for the first time in a career that dates to 2007 and the Seahawks likely putting Peterson through a physical to get a sense of his health, especially a knee on which he had surgery last September to fix a meniscus injury (he also had an ACL injury in 2012). Due to the knee injury, Peterson played in just three games last season.

But while Peterson’s visit is likely to conclude Monday, a decision from other side may take a while.

But it’s not thought a decision will come immediately as Seattle is also expected to host Oakland’s Latavius Murray on Tuesday and Kansas City’s Jamaal Charles in the next few days, as well, and also has interest in Green Bay’s Eddie Lacy, who also visited over the weekend.

Lacy also visited Minnesota on Sunday and told ESPN.com afterward that he was weighing his options, which also include returning to Green Bay.

It’s thought Seattle intends to conduct its visits with all four running backs and likely see where the running back market goes before making any offers. The free agent running back market has been especially slow to develop with the just two agreeing to deals since the beginning of the free agent signing period on Thursday — Charger Danny Woodhead with the Ravens and Jacquizz Rodgers re-signing with Tampa Bay.

During Peterson’s visit Seattle will also be trying to get a sense of just how much Peterson has left.

Peterson turns 32 on March 21 and rushed for just 72 yards on 37 carries before being injured.

Consider further that he is 13 months older than former Seahawk standout Marshawn Lynch and has 2,418 carries in his career compared to the 2,144 of Lynch, who retired following the 2015 season.

Each of the other three running backs Seattle is bringing in is younger, and Charles might also be viewed as able to fit a role as a third-down back.

The Peterson visit, though, shows Seattle’s desire to do its due diligence in exploring options to add a veteran running back to complement and also add insurance to its current stable led by Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise.

Both Rawls and Prosise battled injuries last season, playing a combined 15 regular-season games, and the Seahawks would like to cover their bases a little better in the backfield than last season, when due to injuries and other facts Seattle had 18 players carry the ball at least once, the most since the strike year of 1987.