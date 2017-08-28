A challenge from Doug Baldwin led to Russell Wilson's much-discussed photo Saturday night.

Yes Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is a fan of Floyd Mayweather’s.

But no, he’s not really taking to wearing du-rags regularly.

Wilson finally had a chance to explain on Tuesday a widely-publicized photo of him that surfaced Saturday showing Wilson wearing a Mayweather TMT (The Money Team) hat with a du-rag. Teammate Richard Sherman, pictured with Wilson, initially posted the photo on Instagram. Wilson’s wife, Ciara, later posted another photo of Wilson in the attire with Baldwin.

Here’s what Wilson said about the picture and whether as had been rumored it was the result of a lost bet with teammate Doug Baldwin: “Yeah. I didn’t really lose a bet, but Doug was like ‘who are you rooting for in the fight?’ I said the money team of course, Mayweather. He’s 49-0 so he’s got to win. He said, okay. So then, on the sideline, he said ‘alright, so I’m expecting you to wear a du-rag and root for the money team then.’ And I said, ‘you want me to do what?’ And he said wear a du-rag. And I said okay. He didn’t believe I was going to do it. He said, ‘a hundred dollars if you do it.’ And sure enough, I surprised him with the du-rag and the money team hat on. We all watched it at the movie theater down the street. That was a lot of fun and we had a good time.”

Wilson said he had to go buy the hat to make good on the challenge which he said Baldwin levied at the end of the Seahawks’ game Friday against Kansas City.

Mayweather on Saturday fought Conor McGregor, winning in a TKO in the 10th round to improve his career record to 50-0.

“I thought it was a great fight, actually,’’ Wilson said. “I thought McGregor did a really good job for never boxing. Obviously, Floyd knew what he was doing, he really kind of wanted to bait him into swinging a bunch. The fun part was just that all of our teammates were over at the movie theater (to watch the fight) having a good time; their wives, girlfriends, and all of that. That was a really good time just being able to watch it together and be entertained by greatness in terms of watching Floyd Mayweather box, and also McGregor; I thought he was really talented.”

Wilson said he watched Mayweather train a couple of years ago and has since incorporated aspects of boxing into his workout routine.

“In terms of the boxer, in terms of how he goes to work every day and how he trains, I’ve seen a lot of athletes train, I’ve seen a lot of athletes do a lot of great things in games and stuff to watch him (Floyd) train every day and how he does, it’s pretty fascinating honestly,’’ Wilson said. “It’s one of the most spectacular things you’ll ever watch in terms of watching a person train. He has great discipline and all of that.”

Asked what part of Mayweather’s training he has used Wilson said: “One of the things he does of a lot obviously is jump rope like crazy, so I try to jump rope in the offseason. That helps the spring in your feet, that helps the quick twitch muscles wake up a little bit. Just boxing in general, I was inspired by him watching him box and as I was sitting there on the side of the ring watching him box a couple of years ago, I was like ‘Man, this is a lot like playing quarterback a little bit.’ If you really watch his feet. Just the balance and the quick twitch of the hips and just making decisions and all of that was really kind of inspiring to watch. That was when I really started tapping into training that way too as well, in terms of boxing.”