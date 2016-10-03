Here are six thoughts on the Seahawks' snap counts from Sunday's 27-17 win against the New York Jets.

Here are six thoughts on the Seahawks’ snap counts (which you can see in full below) from Sunday’s 27-17 win over the New York Jets.

1, Paul Richardson is getting some work with Tyler Lockett still limited with a knee injury. Lockett’s snaps have been limited the last two week due to the sprained knee suffered against the Rams (27, 23 and 14 the last three weeks). Pete Carroll said afterward that the hope is Lockett will be healthy following the bye. For now, Richardson is taking up the slack,having played 45, 27 and 39 snaps the last three weeks. Richardson had a similar run of snaps in the second half of the 2014 season after the trade of Percy Harvin, so it’s nothing new for him. But it’s undoubtedly comforting for the Seahawks to see Richardson able to play this much for a few weeks straight following the injuries of the past two years. Richardson has four catches for 62 yards in the last three games, five for 73 for the season.

2, The Seahawks again liked having two tight ends on the field quite a bit. Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson each played exactly two-thirds of the offensive snaps — 40 of 60 — while Brandon Williams played 11, with the tight ends on the field a little bit more due in part to Seattle no longer having a true fullback. Nick Vannett figures to get thrown into the mix following the bye and it’ll be interesting to see where he fits.

3, Christine Michael is proving durable. One thing Carroll talked about this week was how the Seahawks were going to need Christine Michael to keep bouncing back after getting significant work for a few weeks straight. Michael proved up to the task playing a season-high 73.3 percent of the snaps (44 of 60 — though he played more snaps against the Rams, 52, in a game where Seattle had the ball more). Michael just pretty much keeps answering every question anyone has had about him.

4, The Seahawks had one snap of dime defense for the first time this season. Yep, Steven Terrell was on the field as a sixth defensive back for one play, with linebacker K.J. Wright coming off, the first time this year the Seahawks have gone with that look. The play was a third-and-eight at the New York 43 late in the third quarter and resulted in an incomplete pass, with DeShawn Shead getting credit for the pass breakup.

5, The Seahawks again were in a ton of nickel. The Seahawks again mostly used their nickel as their base defense, with Jeremy Lane on the field for 62 of 71 snaps, with strongside linebacker Mike Morgan on the field in a base for the other nine (obviously, one of those 62 for Lane was the play Terrell was also out there). Lane has played 68 percent of snaps so far this season, meaning that’s how often Seattle has been in the nickel with Shead and Richard Sherman playing 100 percent of snaps so far.

6, Michael Bennett is playing more than ever. Bennett played 64 of 71 snaps, 90 percent. And that actually brought down his season average just a tiny bit — Bennett played 90.7, 88.7 and 94.7 percent of the snaps in the first three games and stands at 91.3 percent for the season, which would shatter his career-high if it stands for the entire year. Bennett played 57.3 percent of the snaps in 2013 after which he signed the contract he now regrets, especially after seeing the way his use increased. Bennett played 84.6 percent of snaps in 2014 and 81.5 percent last year.