While most Seahawks likely spent their day off Wednesday relaxing, or perhaps cooling off at a pool to wash off the layer of grime from Seattle’s haze, Jimmy Graham took to the skies.

Graham, who earned his pilot’s license in 2012, has been into all things planes since his college days at Florida, when he took a ride in a prop plane with a friend. Now, he owns two planes — a restored 1957 de Havilland Beaver floatplane, which he occasionally flies to practice at the VMAC, and an Extra 300L prop plane he keeps in Florida.

On Wednesday, Graham got to realize a dream for many pilots: Meeting and flying with one of the aerobatic plane industry’s biggest stars: Sean Tucker.

Tucker is revered among aerobatic pilots, including the Blue Angel pilots who will be flying in the Seafair Air Show this weekend alongside Tucker’s bright red Extra 300L Team Oracle plane. Tucker took Graham up for a spin around Seattle in the plane he’s dazzled Seafair crowds with for years.

I had the privilege to fly with @TheJimmyGraham. Not only is he reverent on the gridiron, he is at home in the sky. -SDT pic.twitter.com/sPFciwNBM4 — Sean D. Tucker (@seandtucker) August 3, 2017

Graham had hoped to join a flight class taught by Tucker, but his leg injury in 2015 put those plans on hold. So, Graham reached out to one of his idols like anyone would in the 21st century: on Twitter.

You can catch Tucker and his red prop plane flying alongside the Blue Angels this weekend in the Seafair Air Show on Saturday and Sunday.

