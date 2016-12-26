2016 record: 2-13, fourth NFC West.

Coach: Chip Kelly (28-34, four years overall, 2-13 in one year with the 49ers).

Series record: Seattle has dominated lately, winning five in a row and seven of the past eight to take a 20-15 edge in the series. Seattle has won the past two in the Bay Area. Seattle beat the 49ers 37-18 at home on Sept. 25.

By the numbers 15-32 49ers’ record since facing Seahawks in 2013 NFC Championship Game. 31-15-1 Seattle’s record since the 2013 NFC title game. 39-6 Combined score, in Seattle’s favor, of the two games the teams have played in the 49ers’ new stadium in Santa Clara, with the Seahawks allowing only a lone field goal each time.

Early line: Seahawks by 9½ points.

KEY PLAYERS

QB Colin Kaepernick: Kaepernick was the backup to Blaine Gabbert when the 49ers visited Seattle in September, but he regained the starting job in Week Six and has kept it since. He hasn’t been great but he also hasn’t been the 49ers’ biggest problem, having thrown 15 touchdowns and three interceptions, the lowest interception rate of his career. He has a passer rating of 88.2 that also is his best since the 2013 season, when he led the 49ers to NFC Championship Game against the Seahawks in Seattle. And he’s coming off maybe his best game of the season, throwing for two touchdowns, running for one and also running in the winning two-point conversion against the Rams.

WR Jeremy Kerley: The 28-year-old former Texas Christian star is the 49ers’ leading receiver with 58 receptions for 606 yards and three touchdowns. Kerley isn’t a real threat to break one — his longest reception of the year is 33 yards. But he has been consistent of late, making exactly five catches in each of the past three games for a combined 140 yards.

DE DeForest Buckner: The former Oregon star is beginning to live up to some of the potential that got him selected in the first round, with the seventh overall choice in the 2016 draft. Buckner has three of his six sacks in the past three games and also has 15 combined tackles in that span. Buckner typically lines up on the left side, meaning he’ll provide a stern test for Seattle right tackle Garry Gilliam.

49ERS’ KEYS TO SUCCESS

San Francisco’s key to success this season has been playing the Rams — the 49ers are 2-0 against Los Angeles and 0-13 against the rest of the NFL. But the Seahawks could be catching the 49ers at a somewhat dangerous time as San Francisco is coming off a 22-21 victory over the Rams on Saturday in which the 49ers rallied from a 21-7 deficit before scoring the winning points with 31 seconds left. For a day, anyway, the victory staved off questions about the future of general manager Trent Baalke, generally expected to be fired at the end of the season, as well as coach Chip Kelly, who despite being in his first season could be in danger if the organization decides to start over. At the least, the victory against the Rams assured that this won’t be the worst season in team history.

About the only consistent aspect of the 49ers this season has been their rushing attack, which ranks fourth in the NFL at 130.5 yards a game. But the Seahawks will catch a break in not having to face Carlos Hyde, whose season is over after he suffered an MCL injury against the Rams. Hyde finished with a career-high 988 yards and six rushing touchdowns. DuJuan Harris, who was briefly a Seahawk last season, is listed as Hyde’s backup — he has 139 yards this season. Without Hyde, the 49ers might lean even more on Kaepernick, who can still run, averaging 7.1 yards per carry.

The 49ers’ defense has been an abomination, however, ranking last in rushing yards allowed per game at 171.1.

It also ranks last in points allowed per game (30.3) and total yards (408.4 per game).