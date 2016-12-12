2016 record: 4-9, third, NFC West.

Coach: John Fassel (no record — interim coach replacing Jeff Fisher, who was fired Monday).

Series record: The Seahawks lead it 21-15. But the Rams have won the last three and four of the last five, including a 9-3 win in Los Angeles on Sept. 18 and a 23-17 win in Seattle last December.

By the numbers

Early line: Seahawks by 13½ points.

KEY PLAYERS

QB Jared Goff: The rookie from California was named the starter before a Nov. 10 game against the Saints. He is 0-4 as a starter with four touchdown passes, five interceptions and a passer rating of 65.3 and has the fewest yards per attempt (5.47) and the third-lowest completion percentage (55.1) in the NFL in the four weeks since he became the starter. Given the team’s investment in Goff — he was the top pick in the 2016 draft after the Rams traded with the Titans to move up — the Rams figure to hire a new coach with an offense that will best suit Goff’s skills. But it’s hard to know if the firing of Fisher will result in much of a different offense by Thursday.

RB Todd Gurley: The second-year running back from Georgia was judged by Seattle’s personnel staff to be the best player available in the 2015 draft, and he looked like it last year when he won Rookie of the Year honors with 1,106 rushing yards. But Gurley has struggled this season behind an offensive line that rarely gives him room to run. With opponents keying on him because they are unworried about the Rams’ passing attack, he has rushed for just 740 yards on 227 carries, an average of 3.3 yards per carry that is 1.5 less than last season. After a 42-14 loss to the Falcons Gurley said the Rams “looked like a middle-school offense,’’ which surely didn’t help Fisher’s cause.

DT Aaron Donald: The third-year player is having another stellar season, ranked for much of the season as the top interior defensive lineman in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. He added his seventh sack of the season against Atlanta.

P Johnny Hekker: The Bothell High grad is in the midst of what some consider one of the best seasons ever for any NFL punter. He has a net punting average of 46.1 that is on pace to smash his NFL record of 44.2 set in 2014. He also has put 46 of his 79 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard-line, by far the most in the NFL. And only one of his punts this year has gone for a touchback.

THE RAMS’ KEYS TO SUCCESS

Jeff Fisher obviously had trouble finding the Rams’ keys to success, fired on Monday with Los Angeles having lost eight of its last nine games after a 3-1 start, losing the last three games by a combined 72 points. But don’t tell the Seahawks about the Rams’ struggles —Los Angeles has won the last three against Seattle in three different cities (St. Louis, Seattle and L.A.), holding the Seahawks to a season-low three points on Sept. 18. The Rams’ formula for winning in that game was a defensive line that dominated the Seahawks and an offense that made just enough plays to score just enough points while also not turning the ball over. Goff, though, has since replaced Case Keenum, who started for Los Angeles at QB against Seattle both in September and last December (Keenum is 9-16 all-time as a starter is 2-0 against Seattle). Fisher was undone largely by an inept offense that ranks last in yards (286.2 per game) and points (14.9 per game), 29th in rushing (81.1 YPG) and 29th in passing (205.1). The Rams are obviously hoping the coaching change will reinvigorate the offense, but that may be hard to do by Thursday night.