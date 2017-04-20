Here is one man's rating of the Seahawks' 2017 regular season games from most appetizing to least.

Now that we know the dates and times of the Seahawks’ 2017 regular season games, here’s a rating of the schedule, from the most appetizing matchup to the least.

1, Nov. 20, vs. Atlanta. It made all the sense in the world that a rematch of a playoff game against a team that went on to lose one of the most memorable Super Bowls ever would warrant a Sunday prime time slot. Then there are all the other subplots, notably another possible Richard Sherman-Julio Jones faceoff. It was Sherman’s blowup following a Jones touchdown last season that set in motion the events leading to the trade rumors that have dominated this off-season.

2, Sept. 10 at Green Bay. A third straight trip to Green Bay for the Seahawks, and the second time in four years the two teams have opened the season against each other (2014). The two have played in the regular season four of the past five years, the home team winning every game. Seahawks will need to break that trend to avoid an 0-1 start. Seattle also has lost seven in a row at Lambeau dating to 1999.

3, Dec. 24 at Dallas. The Seahawks get Christmas Eve in Texas when they will also get their first up close and personal look at Dak-(Prescott) mania. In a best-case scenario, the No. 1 seed in the NFC is also on the line.

4, Oct. 1 vs. Indianapolis. The second of two Sunday night games for the Seahawks, both at home, will also elicit renewed debate about which team got the better QB in the 2012 draft (Seattle and Russell Wilson or the Colts and Andrew Luck). Luck led a comeback win in Indianapolis against Seattle’s Super Bowl-winning team in 2013 in the only other time Luck and Wilson have met.

5, Dec. 31 vs. Arizona. The Seahawks can make it a happy New Year’s Eve by snapping Arizona’s curse on them in Seattle — the Cardinals have won three of the past four years in Seattle, and that alone makes this one to circle. So does the fact that it could well be the last time Seattle fans see Sherman match up against Larry Fitzgerald at CenturyLink and that if there’s a team that could threaten Seattle in the NFC West it would figure to be the Cardinals.

6, Oct. 22, at New York Giants. The Seahawks will never tire of returning to the scene of their greatest triumph and this could also be a key game for playoff seeding. Seattle has picked off eight passes in its last two regular season games at MetLife, three a year ago in a 27-17 win over the Jets.

7, Nov. 5, vs. Washington. The circus that is Washington comes to Seattle for the first time since 2011 with the matchup of Kirk Cousins against the LOB worth the price of admission by itself.

8, Sept. 24, at Tennessee. The trip alone makes this one interesting as the Seahawks haven’t played at Tennessee since 2005. This one won’t be easy assuming Titans QB Marcus Mariota is recovered from a broken leg suffered in December.

9, Oct. 29, vs. Texans. Last time Seattle saw Houston, the Seahawks pulled off one of their greatest comebacks, down 17 in the second half before rallying for a 23-20 overtime win in 2013. This is also the first chance for Seattle fans to see J.J. Watt in person.

10, Nov. 9, at Arizona. Maybe one of the two teams can score a touchdown this year in Glendale when the Seahawks and Cardinals face off in Seattle’s one Thursday night appearance in 2017.

11, Dec. 3, vs. Philadelphia. For a second straight season Philly makes a trip to Seattle. Seattle won easily last year though injuries to C.J. Prosise and Earl Thomas also made it something of a foreboding turning point — Seahawks went 3-3 the rest of the way.

12, Oct. 8, at Los Angeles Rams. There will be far less fanfare for Seattle’s visit to the Coliseum this year than in 2016, when the Seahawks were the Rams’ first regular season opponent after returning to Los Angeles. Seattle hopes what is also different is coming away with a win.

13, Sept. 17, vs. San Francisco. Well, it’s the home opener so that counts for something. Otherwise, the Seahawks will mostly hope they aren’t coming into this one limping at 0-1.

14, Dec. 10, at Jacksonville. Maybe this game would seem more interesting if Gus Bradley were still coaching the Jags. That’s not to discount that this game could be sort of scary, given all the young defensive talent the Jags have acquired. But that only adds to this being a game to mostly just want to get over with as quickly as possible.

15, Dec. 17, vs. Los Angeles Rams. At least the uniforms will look better than a year ago.

16, Nov. 26, at San Francisco. Seahawks 3-0 in usually sleepy Santa Clara and this game might not be any different against a 49ers team with its fourth coach in four years.