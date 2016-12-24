Before his 37-yard touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter, Jimmy Graham had one catch on Saturday against the Cardinals.

Jimmy Graham is a unique talent, and he offered obvious evidence in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals.

Graham found a soft spot in the zone, raised his left hand for the ball and caught in between three defenders. He ran away from two of them and shrugged off another one as he spun into the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown.

It was a perfect display of why the Seahawks traded for Graham. But it also made you wonder: Where had Graham been earlier?

Until he caught that touchdown pass with 2:48 left in the fourth quarter, Graham had one catch and two targets. It’s true the Seahawks have always maintained that they won’t force the ball to Graham. And it’s true that receiver Doug Baldwin had 13 catches on 19 targets, which accounted for 42 percent of Russell Wilson’s attempts.

But Graham had fewer targets than Paul Richardson, Jermaine Kearse and even running back Alex Collins. Graham had one catch on four targets for 16 yards against the Packers two weeks ago, and he had just one catch for 31 yards on two targets last week against the Rams.

Graham has 61 catches for 859 yards and six touchdowns this season — numbers not too far off of his production in New Orleans. But he hasn’t been much of a factor the last three games, and his fourth-quarter touchdown against the Cardinals served as a reminder of why he needs more chances.