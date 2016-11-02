Is football a weak-link or a strong-link sport? For instance, soccer is a weak-link sport — teams are only as good as their weakest players. But basketball is strong-link sport — top players dictate success.

RENTON — At first, DeShawn Shead was untapped potential. He was on the practice squad. He turned down more money to stay with the Seahawks because they promised him a future.

In 2013, he played on special teams. He backed up Kam Chancellor at safety and saw a few plays in the Super Bowl. The next year, he made the team because of his versatility; he could play corner or safety.

But last year Shead’s role started to expand. He played as the team’s third cornerback. Then, toward the end of the season, he became the starting corner opposite Richard Sherman.

“He was able to show us stuff at corner that gave us the thought, ‘OK, he can be more than that,’ ” coach Pete Carroll said.

Shead has started every game this season. He has been praised for his consistency and poise. But he is also a flashpoint for an argument: Are the Seahawks a great defense because their best players are better than other teams’ best players, or are they a great defense because their worst players are better than other teams’ worst players?

Put another way: Is football a weak-link or strong-link sport?

In his insightful new podcast “Revisionist History,” author Malcolm Gladwell makes the argument that some sports, like soccer, are weak-link sports; teams are only as good as their weakest players. Other sports, like basketball, are strong-link sports; top players dictate success.

The argument originates from the research of Chris Anderson and David Sally, who turned their findings into a book called, “The Numbers Game: Why Everything You Know About Soccer Is Wrong.”

But listening to Gladwell discuss weak-link vs. strong-link sports, I thought about the Seahawks’ defense. Are they an example of weak link or strong link?

The Seahawks still ended last season as the league’s top scoring defense for the fourth straight year. But last season felt different. It was rockier. The Seahawks still had pillars like Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas. Bobby Wagner was named to his second Pro Bowl. Michael Bennett was named to his first.

The group’s best players either mostly remained the same or, in some cases, got better.

And yet the defense had cracks. The most obvious crack was the cornerback spot opposite Sherman. The Seahawks signed veteran free-agent Cary Williams before the season to lock down that spot. He had flaws, but the Seahawks believed they could mold him.

It didn’t work out. Williams never adjusted to the intense and unorthodox technique the Seahawks teach their corners. The secondary had breakdowns and miscommunications. They couldn’t hold leads in the fourth quarter. Something was off.

It’s not fair to lay all the blame on Williams. But he was undoubtedly a part of the problem — so much so that the Seahawks cut him in December even though they still owed him money. That doesn’t happen often.

DeShawn Shead took Williams’ starting job in late November. The defense didn’t change dramatically; the Seahawks allowed the most passing yards in franchise history in Shead’s first start. But gradually communication got better. Trust grew. The Seahawks could count on Shead to do what they wanted.

Shead has been better this season. He was excellent in the opener. In the recent tie against Arizona, Shead trailed a sprinting receiver in the end zone. At the last second, he calmly raised his hands to break up the pass.

It looked for sure like Shead was about to panic and bull into the receiver, but he reacted like he was moving in slow motion.

“Calm and collected on a Sunday night cruise,” Sherman said. “That wasn’t a play where we were like, ‘Oh my god, he’s gotten behind him, and he’s not in position. What’s going to happen?’ We knew exactly what he was going to do because he does it all day and night. We say, ‘It’s not on Shead.’ So if anybody wants to make a poster or anything: ‘Not on Shead.’ ”

So I asked 10 people around the game — coaches, players, a former general manager, scouts — for their opinion: Is it more important for the Seahawks’ best players to improve or more important for the bottom players to improve? Shead was my example.

As you’d expect, the opinions were mixed, but the majority favored the weak-link argument. They thought a team was only as good as its worst player, its weakest link.

“Shead is a great example,” former NFL scout and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said. “He makes it so they virtually have no holes. The only way they get beat is by mental errors. Almost like they did vs. Atlanta.”

Shead is the least pedigreed player on the Seahawks’ defense. He is one of the only players who started this season in a new role.

The Seahawks have allowed the second-fewest points in the league this season. They rank in the top 10 in passing defense and rushing defense. Other than a meltdown in the third quarter against Atlanta and a worn-down second half against the Saints, the defense has been really good.

What made the Seahawks’ defense so good in 2013 wasn’t just Sherman, Thomas and Chancellor. It was depth. Bennett and Cliff Avril didn’t start. Walter Thurmond was the third-best corner on the roster. Defenders from that team invariably point to depth as the real strength of that group.

Maybe it wouldn’t have mattered without also having the high-end players, but it’s also likely that the high-end players wouldn’t have mattered without quality depth. They were as good as their weakest link.

Shead is the most recent example of that argument. He has been so solid that Sherman has not one but two poster ideas. His second option: “Shead happens.”