The Seahawks say things remain status quo on Marshawn Lynch and that Dion Jordan will be a defensive lineman, among other notes from Monday's pre-draft press conference.

Here are five non-Richard Sherman things we learned from Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider’s meeting with the media Monday.

1, From Seattle’s standpoint, things remain status quo with Marshawn Lynch, who is still attempting to negotiate a contract with the Raiders. If Lynch and the Raiders agree to a deal then he will be traded from Seattle to Oakland.

“Nothing really new,’’ Schneider said. “They’re still talking. The steps after that were to be that if they came to an agreement, (Raiders GM) Reggie (McKenzie) and I would discuss a form of compensation.’’

Schneider echoed what the Raiders said last week — that Oakland would like to settle the Lynch issue by the draft.

“Yeah, I would think Reggie would want to go into the draft knowing that they have another runner or not,’’ Schneider said.

Interestingly, one other big-name vet appears to be off the table as Adrian Peterson is reportedly close to an agreement with New Orleans. Peterson also visited the Raiders along with the Seahawks early in the free agency process.

2, The Seahawks made a quick decision on Garry Gilliam’s status to let Gilliam move on.

The Seahawks, recall, decided last week not to match an offer sheet from the 49ers allowing Gilliam to sign a one-year, $2.2 million with $1.4 million guaranteed with San Francisco.

“Yeah, it was a decision we talked about,’’ Schneider said. (Seahawks coach) Pete (Carroll) and I talked about how there might be an opportunity for him and we just felt at this point in time, we didn’t want to drag it out for him so we felt like it was in our best interest to just not match it and move forward at that position.”

3, The Seahawks will bring in competition for Trevone Boykin at backup quarterback but expect Boykin to remain with the team for now, as well.

Boykin, who was Seattle’s backup QB behind Russell Wilson last season, was arrested last month on charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication, and then had a later arrest for violating probation related to the same incident. While he remains the only quarterback on the roster other than Wilson the Seahawks were sure to add another QB even before Boykin’s arrest to assure there would be at least three quarterbacks for training camp, as Schneider confirmed on Monday.

“I would think we’d bring in some competition,’’ Schneider said. “His deal, it looked like two separate arrests, but it really was not. But yeah, we’ve talked all along about wanting to have at least three quarterbacks in here competing. Last year we wanted to get him as many reps as possible.”

4, The Seahawks plan to use newly-signed free agent Dion Jordan solely on the defensive line.

Listed as a defensive end, Jordan was also used at times in his four years with the Dolphins (though he hasn’t played since 2014) as a linebacker and there was some speculation that he could be tried as a linebacker with the Seahawks after signing a one-year deal with the team recently. But Schneider said Jordan will be solely a defensive lineman.

“He’s a little heavier now, so we’re planning on playing him along the defensive line,’’ Schneider said. “We’ve always thought he was a heck of an inside rusher, too, he’s always had the speed off the edge, he’s got the length, he has a natural feel for working guys edges and stuff. Defensive line. Whether it’s end or 5-(technique) or three, maybe some Leo as well, I’m not quite sure. But at this point it looks like defensive line.”

5, Tyler Lockett is doing “awesome’’ in his recovery from a broken tibia and fibula suffered last season and free agent signee offensive tackle Luke Joeckel should be ready for the start of the season.

Schneider provided a few injury updates on Earl Thomas, Lockett and Joeckel (Joeckel had ACL and MCL surgery last October while with Jacksonville).

Said Schneider of Lockett and Thomas: “I’m not caught up on Earl, Tyler sounds like he’s doing asweomse. Earl is back here for the first time today. I think he cruised in and is seeing the doc. I’m just not sure — nothing negative, I just don’t have an update. ‘’

As for Joeckel, Schneider said: “He’s doing great. We’ll bring him along. He’s doing great.’’

Any concern that he will be ready for the start of the regular season?

“Not for the start of the season,’’ Schneider said. “I think at camp he’ll be a guy that’ll monitored.’’