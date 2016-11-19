Our list of five Seahawks to watch against the Eagles includes Thomas Rawls, Frank Clark and Tyler Lockett.

Here are five (well, actually six) players to watch for the Seahawks against the Eagles Sunday, in no particular order:

1, RB Thomas Rawls: I’m putting him on the list for all the obvious reasons as he gets set to play his first game in more than two months. He was so electric last season until the ankle injury. Then he had a halting start to this season and then another injury. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll appeared to be lessening expectations for Rawls this week while also saying there are no limitations. What I think that means is C.J. Prosise starts but Rawls gets a series pretty quickly and then they take it from there. If Rawls looks like the Rawls of last year, then they let him take the ball and run with it as much as he can handle. The Eagles will be a tough test, though that can also be viewed as a good thing — if Rawls can come out and in his first game back make a significant impact, then the second half of the season begins to look that much better.

2, OTs Garry Gilliam and George Fant: Seattle’s two offensive tackles each got votes of confidence this week with Tom Cable announcing Fant will remain the starting left tackle even though Bradley Sowell is now healthy enough to play, while Pete Carroll said on Friday that Gilliam will remain the starting right tackle, even though Cable had said earlier in the week that Sowell could also compete for that job. Now for each to show they are up to the task against an Eagles team that has 25 sacks — tied for sixth in the NFL — and features solid veteran ends in Brandon Graham (five sacks) and Connor Barwin (four sacks).

3, WR Tyler Lockett: Carroll said this week that Lockett is basically 100 percent after spraining his knee in the second game of the season at Los Angeles. Lockett has increasingly looked like it, and had maybe his most impactful game last week with three catches for 72 yards and one kickoff for 32 yards. One of the keys to the defensive success of the Eagles has been its ability to play man coverage — Philly played man roughly half the time in holding Atlanta to 15 points last week. Lockett has made many of his biggest plays this season when matched up in man coverage and he should have some opportunities Sunday.

4, LB K.J. Wright: Wright remains maybe the most underrated Seattle defensive player. Consider that he already has a career-high three sacks and is also on pace for a career-high 136 tackles. But while he’s playing at a Pro Bowl level his name doesn’t come up in that conversation as much as it probably should. Wright, though, will have another great chance Sunday to show his value to the Seahawks. The Eagles like to dump the ball off to running back Darren Sproles (33 catches) and to tight end Zach Ertz (28), each players Wright figures to, well, interact with a lot on Sunday.

5, DE Frank Clark: The Seahawks will have to go at least one more game without Michael Bennett – but maybe just one more – which means another start at defensive end for Frank Clark. It’s hard to argue with what Clark has done in the place of Bennett, though. He has played 81.6, 77.9 and 87.9 percent of snaps the last three weeks (177 overall), percentages all more than he had ever played before. Clark has responded with at least one sack in each game — he has sacks in six of the eight games he has played this season and 7.5 for the year — as well as 14 tackles, in the process answering a lot of questions about how he would respond once asked to play every down.