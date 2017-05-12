Here are five more notes and quotes from the first day of Seahawks' rookie mini-camp.

Here are five more notes and thoughts from the first day of Seahawks’ rookie mini-camp Friday:

1, We didn’t get to see Cyril Grayson Friday but we will the rest of the weekend.

Grayson, the former track star at LSU now trying to make it as a receiver in the NFL, was not in attendance on Friday, instead picking up his degree at LSU. But he’s expected back over the weekend — he Tweeted Friday night he was on his way back — to join the rest of the receivers. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after Friday’s workout that Grayson has been impressive in the few weeks he has been with the team’s offseason program. “We’ve seen enough in Phase Two stuff here to give us hopes that he really has an upside,” Carroll said. “The speed is obvious. He’s got a really good catching range, he’s really natural catching the deep ball, we’ve already seen that. So we know, ‘OK, he’s really fast, he can catch the deep ball, can we get him lined up right? Can he get his footwork right? Can he get off the line of scrimmage? Can he time it up?’ … We’re going to be patient with him because he has such good natural talents. We’ll wait him out and see how long it takes. Remember we took a long time with Ricardo Lockette, and Lock figured it out and became a real constant around here, but it took him a while coming out of the track background and all of that. So we’ll see what happens, but very encouraged by what we’ve seen.”

2, The QB competition here may not be as noteworthy as a year ago but the first day was good.

Recall that a year ago, the big story of the rookie mini-camp was the presence of big-name college QBs Trevone Boykin and Vernon Adams, the latter attending as a tryout player. Seattle has three QBs this weekend — Jake Heaps, undrafted free agent Skyler Howard and tryout player Michael Birdsong of Tennessee Tech. Carroll’s assessment of the trio Friday? “They had a great day today. Birdsong was on fire today. I thought Skyler looked good, he was running around, looked very resourceful. Jake is really sharp in our system. He knows our stuff. It’s awesome to have us in this camp. He can set the tempo and show how things are supposed to look. He looked very good again today. So we’re just going to wait and see. Just take a long time and try to figure it out. Hopefully these guys get a long time and they can come back and get some more time with us. That’s what they’re trying to prove in this minicamp.”

3, A couple UDFAs specifically caught Carroll’s eye.

The Seahawks announced their eight UDFA signings earlier in the day, a group that included Purdue offensive lineman Jordan Roos, who Carroll mentioned after ward. “For the most part, we looked at a bunch of these guys as guys we could have drafted; you just run out of picks after a while,” Carroll said. “A guy like Jordan Roos comes out of nowhere. For us, he’s a legit player. We saw that on film, and you could see it just mixing in with the guys today.” Carroll also liked what he saw of former Texas QB Tyrone Swoopes, who is being moved to tight end. “He caught a couple of great balls today,” Carroll said. “He looked real natural. He’s obviously a great athlete. He caught a terrific pass in the walk-thru today, then had a couple of really nice catches out here that show he’s got athletic ability to have a chance. We’ll just see how it goes and see how far he can take it. He has been playing a lot of quarterback, so we’re not quite sure how he’s going to block anybody, but he’s willing, he’s a big body and a very talented athlete. That jumped out today.”

4, The camp isn’t just for rookies.

Players eligible for the camp are either those not on a roster — tryout players can be any age — or players on the Seahawks’ roster who have never been on the active roster for a regular season game. That means there are a few players who have been around for a year or so taking part, notably receiver Kenny Lawler, a seventh-round pick last season; offensive lineman Will Pericak; and linebacker Kache Palacio. Among the tryout players are a few players the Seahawks waived/released earlier this week including tight end Chris Briggs and receiver Jamel Johnson. The Seahawks drafting two receivers — Amara Darboh and David Moore — will make it that much harder for Lawler to make the roster this season. Lawler had one nice play Friday on a deep pass from Birdsong.

5, And two more notes.

— There was just one turnover that I saw — UDFA linebacker Nick Usher picked off a pass from Heaps that was intended for tight end Hayden Plinke and tipped into the air.

—One tryout player who caught Carroll’s eye was tight end Steven Donatell of Western Kentucky, the son of longtime college and NFL assistant Ed Donatell, whose stops included being the defensive coordinator at Washington in 2008. “There’s a bunch of guys we saw special qualities in,” Carroll said. “Steven Donatell looked good at tight end today, we know he’s a long snapper as well. There’s just a bunch of guys we’re excited about to see what they do.”