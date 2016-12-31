The firings reportedly won't happen until after Sunday's Seahawks-49ers game.

With less than 24 hours until the Seahawks wrap up the regular season against them, the 49ers will reportedly make “sweeping changes” within the organization.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports San Francisco will fire coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke, whose roster has gone 2-13 in 2016. Both wins came over the Rams, who also fired their coach, Jeff Fisher, earlier this month.

The 49ers hired Kelly after he was fired by the Eagles following the 2015 season. Baalke’s tenure in San Francisco dates back much further. He joined the organization as a scout in 2005 and was named general manager in 2011. With Jim Harbaugh as head coach, the Niners made the playoffs each of Baalke’s first three seasons as GM, but haven’t returned to the postseason since he left.

The next 49ers coach will be their third in three years.

Schefter reports Kelly and Baalke’s firings could take place as soon as Sunday after the Seahawks wrap up the regular season in San Francisco. That game kicks at 1:25 p.m.