Three keys to Saturday night’s Seahawks-Lions game at CenturyLink Field. How much of a pass rush will Seattle generate against Matthew Stafford? Can the Seahawks make some big pass plays?

No doubting Seahawks miss Thomas

Saturday’s game against Detroit will be the fifth for the Seahawks since losing free safety Earl Thomas for the season with a broken leg, and sixth overall. The absence of Thomas has become more glaring with each week. Here’s one way to measure it — Seattle has allowed 7.1 yards or more per pass in four of five games without Thomas after doing that just once in the 11 games this season he started (that coming against Tom Brady and New England). Included are yards-per-pass averages of 9.9 (Arizona) and 9.1 (Green Bay). Even last week against the 49ers, Seattle allowed 7.1 yards per pass and a passing-efficiency rating of 122.3 to Colin Kaepernick, his season high. Steven Terrell has replaced Thomas, and the optimistic view is that he has had to get up to speed quickly the past few weeks and will begin settling in now that the postseason has arrived.

“He’s had his lessons but he’s learned from them,’’ teammate Kam Chancellor said this week. “For a guy who never had experience, he is going to make mistakes. But as long as you learn from them and don’t make the same mistakes over and over and over, we can live with that.’’

Sure tackling in the middle of the field will be a particular priority for Terrell, and especially against former Seahawk Golden Tate. Tate was fourth in the NFL among all receivers in yards after the catch this season — 635 of his 1,077, 7.0 per reception.

Standing up to Stafford

An old saying is that the best pass defense is a good pass rush, and pressuring the passer is more vital than ever for the Seahawks with Thomas out. The good news is the pass rush has been solid the past few weeks, with Michael Bennett returning to form after missing five games with a knee injury. He has two sacks and six quarterback hits in the past two games. Second-year player Frank Clark also is coming on strong, with 2.5 of the 10 sacks he had this season in the past three games.

Seattle will also face a young and potentially banged-up Detroit offensive line. The Lions start two rookies, including left tackle Taylor Decker, and will be without starting center Travis Swanson (concussion) and possibly right tackle Riley Reiff (hip).

Third-year player Cornelius Lucas, essentially the team’s fourth tackle this season, would start at right tackle if Reiff can’t go, which would seem a favorable matchup for Bennett, Clark and Cliff Avril, a former Lion who led Seattle with 11.5 sacks.

The challenge isn’t solely getting to Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford, though. He is sneakily mobile — he has 207 yards rushing this season — and also crafty throwing on the run. Stafford has been playing with a dislocated middle finger. But he wasn’t listed on the injury report this week for the first time since suffering the injury Dec. 11.

Head ’em off at the pass

The Lions bring to Seattle a pass defense that by one measure was the worst in NFL history. Detroit allowed opponents to complete 72.7 percent of passes this year, the highest percentage in modern league history. Detroit also allowed 33 passing touchdowns, second-most in the NFL.

Conversely, the Lions allowed just eight rushing touchdowns this year, second-fewest in the NFL. So the Seahawks should pass at every opportunity, no? Maybe. But the Lions also feature a solid cornerback in Darius Slay and a line that while not having gotten many sacks this year (26) features some talented players, notably end Ziggy Ansah.

And Seattle will be without Tyler Lockett, whose 14.6 yards per reception this season was the highest of any of the team’s regular receivers, for the rest of the postseason. Despite its seasonlong struggles to do so, Seattle will want to prove it can run. Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday of running back Thomas Rawls that “I want him to get the ball 20 times this week.’’

Carroll is surely aware that the Lions were 7-0 this season when holding opponents to 100 yards or fewer on the ground. This feels, though, like a game where the Seahawks should have some chances to make big plays in the passing game, and have to convert a high percentage of them.