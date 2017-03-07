Here's a one-stop shop for keeping track of free agent happenings involving the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL free agency is now in full swing with the negotiating period beginning Tuesday, March 7 and teams allowed to officially sign players beginning Thursday, March 9.

In this space we will keep track of news and moves involving the Seahawks.

SEAHAWKS UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Seattle has 14 players who will become unrestricted free agents on March 9. Here’s the list:

SS Kelcie McCray — McCray filled in ably as a starter for four games at mid-season when Kam Chancellor was injured. A later injury to Earl Thomas only reinforced the value of depth in the secondary, which would seem to make McCray a priority for Seattle. His 284 special teams snaps were also the third-most on the team.

CB Neiko Thorpe — Another special teams standout, Thorpe would add depth and competition at a spot where Seattle suddenly has some issues with DeShawn Shead unlikely to be ready for the start of the 2017 season.

TE Brandon Williams — Williams was also a key special teams player — he had the second-most snaps (Cassius Marsh had the first) — and the Seahawks would figure to want to keep him in the fold for tight end depth with Luke Willson’s future hazy (more on which in a minute).

DT John Jenkins — Jenkins played just 33 snaps after being claimed off waivers at mid-season. But you can never have enough big bodies up the middle of the defense and he wouldn’t cost much to retain.

FB Marcel Reece — Reece played well after being signed in December and was a particular standout in the wild card win over Detroit. He will be 32 next season, but there also aren’t a lot of fullbacks out there.

SLB Mike Morgan — Morgan is the only official position starter who can become a UFA. But he was sort of a starter in name only as the Seahawks played nickel roughly 70 percent of the time in 2016, meaning the strongside linebacker was used roughly 30 percent. Due in part to missing eight games due to a sports hernia, Morgan played just 138 snaps in 2016. Morgan has been with Seattle since 2011 but the Seahawks could look to get younger at this spot in 2017. He is expected to hit free agency and see what happens.

TE Luke Willson — The Seahawks would undoubtedly love to have Willson back — but only at the right price, and that will be the sticking point here. Willson has made clear he intends to test the market and might well use the three-year deal with $9 million guaranteed that his former college teammate, Vance McDonald, received fro the 49ers. With the Seahawks paying Jimmy Graham $10 million next season and Nick Vannett on the rise, the price to keep Willson could be too rich for Seattle.

OL Bradley Sowell — Sowell lost the starting right tackle job late in the season after earlier losing the left tackle position when he was injured and Seattle decided to stay with George Fant. But the Seahawks might be willing to bring him back as competition for the veteran minimum, or close to it.

DT Tony McDaniel — McDaniel was surprisingly productive after returning in August when the Seahawks ran into injuries on the defensive line. But he is now 32 and Seattle could look for other options up front.

SS Jeron Johnson — Johnson was re-signed late in the season to add depth, but the Seahawks could look to younger, more inexpensive options to fill out the safety corps.

FB Will Tukuafu — Tukuafu ended the season on Injured Reserve due to a concussion and is now 33, possibly having finally hit the end of an interesting road with the Seahawks.

DE Damontre Moore — Moore played well in four games before suffering a knee injury and then being charged with DWI. If not for the legal issues he’d seem a decent bet to be back.

PK Steven Hauschka — The signing of Blair Walsh logically means the team is moving on from Hauschka.

Returner Devin Hester — Hester said after the playoff game against Atlanta that he intended to retire.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Seattle had five players who were restricted free agents. These are players who will become unrestricted free agents if Seattle does not give them a qualifying tender by 1 p.m. Seattle time on March 9. The players then have until April 21 to sign their offer sheets. Players can entertain offers from other teams but the tender allows Seattle to match any offer within five days

OL Garry Gilliam — It was revealed on March 6 that Seattle had offered Gilliam the lowest tender.

CB DeShawn Shead — Seahawks decided on Tuesday not to tender Shead, so he will become an unrestricted free agent. Seattle would still like him back but he intends to test the market.

LB Brock Coyle — The Seahawks also decided not to tender Coyle. He also got a contract offer from Seattle but could also test the market.

S Steven Terrell — Had some rough moments filling in for Earl Thomas late in season and would seem unlikely to get tendered.

CB Mohammed Seisay — On Injured Reserve all season with an Achilles tendon.

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

Seattle also has nine exclusive rights free agents. If Seattle tenders an EFRA then that player either signs with Seattle or sits out the season. If Seattle does not tender an EFRA then that player becomes a free agent. Teams must submit a minimum salary tender to its EFRAs by Thursday at 1 p.m.

Here is the list: LB Dewey McDonald, DL Tavaris Barnes, RBs Troymaine Pope, Brandon Cottom and Terrence Magee, TEs Joe Sommers and Ronnie Shields WR Tyler Slavin and CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste.

FREE AGENTS LINKED TO SEAHAWKS

By the early hours of the negotiating period, there had had been varying reports linking a few free agents to Seattle.

Here’s a list:

RB Adrian Peterson — Several reports Tuesday afternoon said the Seahawks and the future Hall of Fame running back have shown mutual interest so far. Here’s a breakdown.

WR Kamar Aiken — The 27-year-old played last season with the Ravens and had his best year in 2015 when he had 75 receptions for 944 yards.

DT Terrell McClain — A 28-year-old veteran of seven NFL seasons, the 6-2, 302-pounder could fill a needed vacancy as a rotational player on the defensive line with McDaniel potentially not returning.

OL Brian Schwenke — A product of Cal, Schwenke has played the last four seasons with the Titans where he had 28 starts on the offensive line. All but three came at center, but the three he played at left guard in 2016 may foreshadow what the Seahawks would see in him. In the three games Schwenke started at guard for Tennessee the Titans scored 118 points against the Jaguars, San Diego and Green Bay, the latter a 47-25 win.

OL D.J. Fluker — A first-round pick in 2013 of the Chargers out of Alabama, Fluker has played right guard the last two seasons after beginning his career at tackle. He became a free agent when the Chargers declined to pick up an opton on his contract for 2017 for $8.821 million. Here’s a deeper look at what Seattle’s interest in Schwenke and Fluker might mean.