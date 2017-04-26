It's time for our annual NFL mock draft with Seahawks reporters Bob Condotta and Jayson Jenks. See how they think the draft will play out, and who the Seahawks will take at No. 26.
Yep, it’s time again for the annual (futile?) attempt by Seattle Times writers Jayson Jenks and Bob Condotta to predict the first round of the NFL Draft.
As always, Jenks and Condotta traded off picks. Jenks, fittingly, took the odd numbers and Condotta the even ones, with comments supplied by each writer.
1. Cleveland Browns
Jayson’s pick: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
Comment: There doesn’t seem to be much consensus in this draft after this pick, but just about everyone seems that Garrett is the draft’s best player.
2. San Francisco 49ers
Bob’s pick: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
Comment: 49ers desperately need a QB. They’ve been increasingly linked to Trubisky in recent days. It’s always dangerous to read much into late draft rumors. But San Francisco needs someone to groom at QB.
3. Chicago Bears
Jayson’s pick: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
Comment: Thomas is versatile and could go higher but hard to see the Bears passing on him if he’s still available.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
Bob’s pick: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
Comment: Jacksonville will continue to build what has the makings of a great, young defense by adding the best safety in the class.
5. Tennessee Titans
Jayson’s pick: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
Comment: The best corner in the draft according to many.
6. New York Jets
Bob’s pick: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
Comment: Jets may be tempted to go with a QB. But Williams, who looks like the safest bet of the WRs, will help make up for the loss of Brandon Marshall.
7. Los Angeles Chargers
Jayson’s pick: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
Comment: He’d be a nice toy for new defensive coordinator (and former Seahawks defensive coordinator) Gus Bradley.
8. Carolina Panthers
Bob’s pick: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
Comment: Carolina loves it some running game and Jonathan Stewart’s future remains uncertain. Zone read with Cam Newton and Fournette will be a tough chore for any foe.
9. Cincinnati Bengals
Jayson’s pick: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
Comment: Allen is versatile enough to help the Bengals at a number of spots.
10. Buffalo Bills
Bob’s pick: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
Comment: Under any regime, Bills have never seemed to shy away from taking chances. Foster comes with some red flags but also a lot of talent for a defense that needs some.
11. New Orleans Saints
Jayson’s pick: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
Comment: Gives the Saints a real weapon off the edge.
12. Cleveland Browns
Bob’s pick: Deshaun Watson, Clemson
Comment: Browns pull off the draft coup of getting the best defensive player at the top and a QB to potentially build around with its second pick.
13. Arizona Cardinals
Jayson’s pick: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
Comment: Larry Fitzgerald will turn 34 before this season starts.
14. Philadelphia Eagles
Bob’s pick: John Ross, WR, Washington
Comment: Eagles have been said to have their eye on Ross for a long time. Philly needs someone to stretch the field for Carson Wentz.
15. Indianapolis Colts
Jayson’s pick: Haason Reddick, DE/OLB, Temple
Comment: The Colts need help for a talent-starved defense.
16. Baltimore Ravens
Bob’s pick: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
Comment: Ravens had huge cornerback issues last season and will look to a player whose size/speed ratio is as good as anyone in a loaded class of cornerbacks.
17. Washington
Jayson’s pick: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
Comment: Some analysts wonder if McCaffrey can be a No. 1 running back, but no one doubts his ability to be a versatile threat who can run and catch from multiple spots.
18. Tennessee Titans
Bob’s pick: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
Comment: Tennessee needs an eventual replacement for Delanie Walker and another trusted target for Marcus Mariota.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jayson’s pick: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
Comment: Easy to picture Cook, Jameis Winston and Mike Evans forming the makings of an explosive offense.
20. Denver Broncos
Bob’s pick: Ryan Ramczyk, OL, Wisconsin
Comment: Broncos had huge offensive line issues in 2016. Ramczyk is generally regarded as the most ready-to-play OL available, due in part to being in a pro-style offense.
21. Detroit Lions
Jayson’s pick: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
Comment: The Lions could some reinforcements for their once-proud defensive line.
22. Miami Dolphins
Bob’s pick: David Njoku, TE, Miami
Comment: Dolphins stay home to grab a potential big-play playmaker to help Ryan Tannehill.
23. New York Giants
Jayson’s pick: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky.
Comment: Lamp gets dinged for having short arms but he makes up for it by being an option to play at multiple spots along the line.
24. Oakland Raiders
Bob’s pick: Kevin King, CB, Washington
Comment: Raiders break the hearts of the Seahawks in grabbing one of the fastest-rising corners in this class.
25. Houston Texans
Jayson’s pick: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
Comment: The Texans need a quarterback (how many years has that been said?) and Mahomes might be the draft’s most intriguing player at that position.
26. Seattle Seahawks
Bob’s pick: Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn
Comment: Seahawks found out the importance of safety depth last season and will rush to grab one of the most intriguing players at any position in the draft. Melifonwu has Kam Chancellor-esque size and a skill set that could get him on the field immediately in variety of sub packages.
27. Kansas City Chiefs
Jayson’s pick: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
Comment: Everyone in Kansas City wants the Chiefs to draft a quarterback, which means they probably won’t.
28. Dallas Cowboys
Bob’s pick: Jabril Peppers, DB/LB, Michigan
Comment: A dilute sample on a drug test might cause some teams pause about Peppers. But no team likes taking chances on big name prospects than Dallas and Jerry Jones will go nuts talking about the ways the team may be able to use Peppers.
29. Green Bay Packers
Jayson’s pick: T.J. Watt, DE, Wisconsin
Comment: It’s just fun to imagine a Watt playing in Wisconsin.
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
Bob’s pick: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
Comment: Steelers will try again to solve their issues at cornerback and would be thrilled if Wilson actually fell this far.
31. Atlanta Falcons
Jayson’s pick: Budda Baker, S, Washington
Comment: Baker and former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn seems like a pretty good combo.
32. New Orleans Saints
Bob’s pick: Tim Williams, DE, Alabama
Comment: Patriots address what may be their biggest need — edge rushers — with the drafting of yet another Crimson Tide player set to go in the first round.
