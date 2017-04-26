It's time for our annual NFL mock draft with Seahawks reporters Bob Condotta and Jayson Jenks. See how they think the draft will play out, and who the Seahawks will take at No. 26.

Yep, it’s time again for the annual (futile?) attempt by Seattle Times writers Jayson Jenks and Bob Condotta to predict the first round of the NFL Draft.

As always, Jenks and Condotta traded off picks. Jenks, fittingly, took the odd numbers and Condotta the even ones, with comments supplied by each writer.

1. Cleveland Browns

Jayson’s pick: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

Comment: There doesn’t seem to be much consensus in this draft after this pick, but just about everyone seems that Garrett is the draft’s best player.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Bob’s pick: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

Comment: 49ers desperately need a QB. They’ve been increasingly linked to Trubisky in recent days. It’s always dangerous to read much into late draft rumors. But San Francisco needs someone to groom at QB.

3. Chicago Bears

Jayson’s pick: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

Comment: Thomas is versatile and could go higher but hard to see the Bears passing on him if he’s still available.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Bob’s pick: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

Comment: Jacksonville will continue to build what has the makings of a great, young defense by adding the best safety in the class.

5. Tennessee Titans

Jayson’s pick: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

Comment: The best corner in the draft according to many.

6. New York Jets

Bob’s pick: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

Comment: Jets may be tempted to go with a QB. But Williams, who looks like the safest bet of the WRs, will help make up for the loss of Brandon Marshall.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

Jayson’s pick: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

Comment: He’d be a nice toy for new defensive coordinator (and former Seahawks defensive coordinator) Gus Bradley.

8. Carolina Panthers

Bob’s pick: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

Comment: Carolina loves it some running game and Jonathan Stewart’s future remains uncertain. Zone read with Cam Newton and Fournette will be a tough chore for any foe.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Jayson’s pick: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

Comment: Allen is versatile enough to help the Bengals at a number of spots.

10. Buffalo Bills

Bob’s pick: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

Comment: Under any regime, Bills have never seemed to shy away from taking chances. Foster comes with some red flags but also a lot of talent for a defense that needs some.

11. New Orleans Saints

Jayson’s pick: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

Comment: Gives the Saints a real weapon off the edge.

12. Cleveland Browns

Bob’s pick: Deshaun Watson, Clemson

Comment: Browns pull off the draft coup of getting the best defensive player at the top and a QB to potentially build around with its second pick.

13. Arizona Cardinals

Jayson’s pick: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

Comment: Larry Fitzgerald will turn 34 before this season starts.

14. Philadelphia Eagles

Bob’s pick: John Ross, WR, Washington

Comment: Eagles have been said to have their eye on Ross for a long time. Philly needs someone to stretch the field for Carson Wentz.

15. Indianapolis Colts

Jayson’s pick: Haason Reddick, DE/OLB, Temple

Comment: The Colts need help for a talent-starved defense.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Bob’s pick: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

Comment: Ravens had huge cornerback issues last season and will look to a player whose size/speed ratio is as good as anyone in a loaded class of cornerbacks.

17. Washington

Jayson’s pick: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

Comment: Some analysts wonder if McCaffrey can be a No. 1 running back, but no one doubts his ability to be a versatile threat who can run and catch from multiple spots.

18. Tennessee Titans

Bob’s pick: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

Comment: Tennessee needs an eventual replacement for Delanie Walker and another trusted target for Marcus Mariota.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jayson’s pick: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Comment: Easy to picture Cook, Jameis Winston and Mike Evans forming the makings of an explosive offense.

20. Denver Broncos

Bob’s pick: Ryan Ramczyk, OL, Wisconsin

Comment: Broncos had huge offensive line issues in 2016. Ramczyk is generally regarded as the most ready-to-play OL available, due in part to being in a pro-style offense.

21. Detroit Lions

Jayson’s pick: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

Comment: The Lions could some reinforcements for their once-proud defensive line.

22. Miami Dolphins

Bob’s pick: David Njoku, TE, Miami

Comment: Dolphins stay home to grab a potential big-play playmaker to help Ryan Tannehill.

23. New York Giants

Jayson’s pick: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky.

Comment: Lamp gets dinged for having short arms but he makes up for it by being an option to play at multiple spots along the line.

24. Oakland Raiders

Bob’s pick: Kevin King, CB, Washington

Comment: Raiders break the hearts of the Seahawks in grabbing one of the fastest-rising corners in this class.

25. Houston Texans

Jayson’s pick: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

Comment: The Texans need a quarterback (how many years has that been said?) and Mahomes might be the draft’s most intriguing player at that position.

26. Seattle Seahawks

Bob’s pick: Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn

Comment: Seahawks found out the importance of safety depth last season and will rush to grab one of the most intriguing players at any position in the draft. Melifonwu has Kam Chancellor-esque size and a skill set that could get him on the field immediately in variety of sub packages.

27. Kansas City Chiefs

Jayson’s pick: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

Comment: Everyone in Kansas City wants the Chiefs to draft a quarterback, which means they probably won’t.

28. Dallas Cowboys

Bob’s pick: Jabril Peppers, DB/LB, Michigan

Comment: A dilute sample on a drug test might cause some teams pause about Peppers. But no team likes taking chances on big name prospects than Dallas and Jerry Jones will go nuts talking about the ways the team may be able to use Peppers.

29. Green Bay Packers

Jayson’s pick: T.J. Watt, DE, Wisconsin

Comment: It’s just fun to imagine a Watt playing in Wisconsin.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

Bob’s pick: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

Comment: Steelers will try again to solve their issues at cornerback and would be thrilled if Wilson actually fell this far.

31. Atlanta Falcons

Jayson’s pick: Budda Baker, S, Washington

Comment: Baker and former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn seems like a pretty good combo.

32. New Orleans Saints

Bob’s pick: Tim Williams, DE, Alabama

Comment: Patriots address what may be their biggest need — edge rushers — with the drafting of yet another Crimson Tide player set to go in the first round.