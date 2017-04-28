Follow our live coverage Thursday through Saturday as we take you through each and every pick of the 2017 NFL draft from Philadelphia.

4:10 p.m.

Day 2 of the NFL draft is under way. To kick things off, the Green Bay Packers selected UW’s star CB Kevin King. The Seahawks then traded the No. 34 pick to Jacksonville for the No. 35 pick and a sixth-round pick.

DRAFT PICKS Round 2 | Pick 2 | No. 35 overall DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State Round 2 | Pick 26 | No. 58 overall Round 3 | Pick 26 | No. 90 overall Round 3 | Pick 31 | No. 95 overall Round 3 | Pick 38 | No. 102 overall Round 3 | Pick 42 | No. 106 overall Round 4 | Pick 4 | No. 111 overall Round 6 | Pick 3 | No. 186 overall Round 6 | Pick 26 | No. 210 overall Round 7 | Pick 8 | No. 226 overall Round 7 | Pick 31 | No 249 overall TRADES No. 26 overall to Atlanta for Nos. 31, 95 and 249 No. 31 overall to San Francisco for Nos. 34 and 111 No. 34 overall to Jacksonville for Nos. 35 and 187

4:30 p.m.

The Seahawks finally made a pick, selecting DT Malik McDowell out of Michigan State with the No. 35 pick in the NFL draft. Bob Condotta has more on McDowell here. Jayson Jenks breaks down what McDowell brings to the Seahawks.

The NFL draft is here!

The Seahawks have plenty of needs to address in this year’s draft, and with a slew of picks in the first few rounds, they’ll have plenty of opportunities to find talent at those areas of need. The most glaring needs for Seattle are in their secondary and along the offensive line.

Follow our live coverage Thursday through Saturday as we take you through each and every pick of the 2017 NFL draft from Philadelphia. The first round begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, the second and third rounds start at 5 p.m. Friday and the final three rounds wrap up beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. All draft coverage can be seen on ESPN and NFL Network.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]