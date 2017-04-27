Follow our live coverage Thursday through Saturday as we take you through each and every pick of the 2017 NFL draft from Philadelphia.
The NFL draft is here!
The Seahawks have plenty of needs to address in this year’s draft, and with a slew of picks in the first few rounds, they’ll have plenty of opportunities to find talent at those areas of need. The most glaring needs for Seattle are in their secondary and along the offensive line.
Follow our live coverage Thursday through Saturday as we take you through each and every pick of the 2017 NFL draft from Philadelphia. The first round begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, the second and third rounds start at 5 p.m. Friday and the final three rounds wrap up beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. All draft coverage can be seen on ESPN and NFL Network.
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
Related:
- 5 final pre-draft thoughts from Bob Condotta
- Answering three questions as the NFL draft nears
- Ranking every Seahawks draft pick in the Pete Carroll-John Schneider era
- NFL mock draft from Bob Condotta and Jayson Jenks
Seahawks 2017 draft picks:
Round 1 | Pick 26 | No. 26 overall
Round 2 | Pick 26 | No. 58 overall
Round 3 | Pick 26 | No. 90 overall
Round 3 | Pick 38 | No. 102 overall
Round 3 | Pick 42 | No. 106 overall
Round 6 | Pick 26 | No. 210 overall
Round 7 | Pick 8 | No. 226 overall
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.