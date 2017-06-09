Here are some notes as the Seahawks wrapped up OTAs on Friday.

The Seahawks are off the field following their seventh and final OTA (Organized Team Activity) Friday.

Here are some notable notes (or as notable as notes can be in June, anyway).

— There were no surprises among the players not present — and again, remember these are voluntary workouts. Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett were again absent, Bennett again simply sitting out while Avril is also rehabbing a sports hernia injury. Earl Thomas was absent today and has been limited at the end of weeks of late but has been participating in most of OTAs. Dion Jordan (knee) and rookie RB Chris Carson (hamstring) also were again out and DL Quinton Jefferson (knee) was also again present but not participating. Same with LB Michael Wilhoite (unknown). And WR Tanner McEvoy has also been present but not participating during OTAs with an unspecified injury. Everybody else was present.

— S Kam Chancellor, who has been limited earlier in OTAs, was as active today as at any point, working with the No. 1 defense during a final team drill with Bradley McDougald at free safety in place of Thomas. During the two OTAs open earlier to the media Chancellor — who had off-season surgery to clean up bone spurs in both ankles — had been present but limited to watching from the sideline. But Friday he was in helmet and appeared fully participating in everything. I wrote earlier this week about what a key time this could be for Chancellor’s future with the Seahawks. Friday appeared to be a step forward in showing health may not be an issue for him this season.

— Another who was back fully was DE Frank Clark, who had been out earlier during OTAs with the mumps and what coach Pete Carroll also said was a family issue.

— The three corners during the final team drills – which was a two-minute session — were Richard Sherman, Jeremy Lane and Shaquill Griffin.

— Luke Joeckel has been limited in OTAs and today it was Rees Odhiambo working in his place at left guard with the No. 1 offense. The rest of the No. 1 OL has been the same throughout OTAs — LT George Fant, C Justin Britt, RG Mark Glowinski and RT Germain Ifedi. The No. 2 OL today was LT Robert Myers, LG Jordan Roos, C Joey Hunt, RG Oday Aboushi and RT Ethan Pocic. But as OL coach Tom Cable told the media later, there remains lots of shuffling with almost every player being taught two positions (one exception being Fant who has remained firmly rooted at LT).

— Not a lot of apparent change to the WR rotation. With Tyler Lockett limited to just taking part in some early drills, the three-WR sets typically feature Doug Baldwin, Paul Richardson and Jermaine Kearse. Next up appeared to be Kenny Lawler, Kasen Williams and Rodney Smith.

— RB Eddie Lacy got a lot of work Friday particularly during an early session with the offensive line in which he worked on blocking.

— Austin Davis appeared to be involved more than during Tuesday’s open OTA, which only makes sense given that he was signed on Monday. He also appeared to rotate in frequently with the No. 2 offense, which also only makes sense given his role is to compete with Trevone Boykin for the backup spot behind Russell Wilson.

— As I noted last week, the running back spot looks a lot different this time this year than it did last season when almost no one was healthy. Not was Lacy out doing stuff but Thomas Rawls has also been participating fully as has C.J. Prosise who had a nice catch down the field on a throw from Wilson in an early drill.

— If there’s a spot that looked a little barren during the OTAs it was the edge rushers. With Bennett, Avril and Jordan out there were just four working with the pass rushers — Clark, Cassius Marsh, David Bass and Ronald Powell. Powell is listed as a linebacker but appears to be being groomed for potentially working at both SLB and defensive end.

— The team announced after practice that Pocic has signed his standard four-year rookie contract. That leaves just two of the team’s 11 picks unsigned — Griffin and safety Delano Hill. But that doesn’t mean they are holding out — each has signed an injury waiver and is taking part in OTAs.

— Next for the Seahawks is a mandatory mini-camp Tuesday-Thursday. Then the team will be off until the start of training camp around July 30 or so.