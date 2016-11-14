Russell Wilson said wants to help bring the NBA and NHL to "the best fan base in the world."

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is joining entrepreneur Chris Hansen in his bid to have an arena built in the Sodo District.

Wilson put out a tweet Monday afternoon saying: “I’m excited to announce I’ve partnered w/the Sonics Arena Group to help bring the @NBA and @NHL to the best fan base in the world. Seattle.’’

Hansen issued a statement soon after, stating: “We couldn’t be more thrilled that Russell is joining our partnership and continued efforts to bring the NBA and NHL back to Seattle.

“As you are all aware, we have always kept our focus on doing this for the right reasons – Our love for the City, our love of basketball, and our belief that pro sports has the ability to positively influence our youth and bring communities together in a way very few things in this world can.

“It is with this shared view that we welcome Russell, a young, smart and passionate entrepreneur, as our business partner. We know that his enthusiasm, positivity and ‘never give up’ attitude will make a huge difference in our effort.’’

The Hansen group recently announced plans to submit an all-private funding proposal to the city. In the meantime, the city has announced it will issue a request for proposals to renovate KeyArena for NHL and NBA use.

Two groups – AEG and Oak View groups – have said they plan to offer renovation bids after the proposals go out in January. The city hopes to receive those proposals by next June 30 and then will likely choose between the KeyArena and Sodo projects.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll weighed in on the announcement during his weekly news conference Monday.

“I think he’s interested, he loves his community and he’s interested in being a part of something that is really special here,” Carroll said,” and we are all aware of how dear it is to the hearts of the people around here. Russell would love to be part of something like that.”