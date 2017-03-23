Defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois, who visited Seattle over the weekend, signed instead with Green Bay on Thursday.

Catching up on a few Seahawks’ free agent happenings. …

Francois signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Packers.

Seattle has been linked to a few different defensive linemen in free agency but has yet to sign any, an area where the team has some needs, having lost Damontre Moore (Dallas) and John Jenkins (Chicago) in unrestricted free agency and with Tony McDaniel also still unsigned. Seattle could just re-sign McDaniel at some point. But one way or another Seattle appears in need of a body or two to fill in the depth on the line.

The $3 million Francois signed for is likely more than the Seahawks were going to want to offer as Seattle has just over $12 million left in cap space.

— The Seahawks were reported on Thursday to have had the proverbial good visit with free agent linebacker Gerald Hodges. But Hodges also left without signing a contract with Seattle — as noted above — likely to the point to having to be pretty careful with every dollar it spends.

Seattle last week signed Arthur Brown to add depth at linebacker. Brown, though, has been primarily a special teams player with 20 tackles in four seasons.

Hodges has a much more extensive playing record, having started 26 games over the last three seasons.

Hodges, listed at 6-2, 236, has played primarily inside, which is where he generally was last year in the 49ers’ 3-4 defense. But he played some on the outside for the Vikings, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2013, and the Seahawks might seem him as a possible fit for the strongside spot.

One of Seattle’s main backup linebackers last season, Brock Coyle, was not tendered as a restricted free agent and signed with the 49ers. And another, Kevin Pierre-Louis, has just one year remaining on his contract and has not really solidified a role in his three previous seasons.

Hodges, who played at Penn State, became an unrestricted free agent when he played out his initial four-year rookie contract.

Hodges also earlier visited the Kansas City Chiefs, his only known suitor so far.

Seattle also earlier got a visit from former 49er Michael Wilhoite and Dekoda Watson of Denver. Neither resulted in a contract and Watson then signed with the 49ers.