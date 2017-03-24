Here's an updated look at all the Seahawks have done in free agency since the signing period began March 9.

FREE AGENTS SIGNED BY SEATTLE

RB Eddie Lacy — The four-year vet of the Packers signed a one-year contract worth up to $5.5 million.

OL Luke Joeckel — The Seahwks signed Joeckel to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million. What does the Joeckel signing mean for Seahawks? Jayson Jenks explains.

OL Oday Aboushi — A regular with the Houston Texans the last two years after starting his career with the Jets, Aboushi on Friday agreed to terms to sign with the Seahawks. He most likely will contend for playing time at guard but could also be tried at tackle.

LB Arthur Brown — A four-year veteran with the Jaguars, Jets and Ravens, Brown projects as a backup linebacker who could also help on special teams.

LB Michael Wilhoite — The Seahawks on March 23 signed Wilhoite, who projects as likely to contend for a backup job behind Bobby Wagner and maybe K.J. Wright, but could also be thrown into the mix at strongside linebacker.

S Bradley McDougald — A starter for Tampa Bay the last two years, he visited Seattle last week and then signed on March 22 to a one-year deal worth $2 million.

(Seattle also signed PK John Lunsford on March 22. Lunsford, though, had been released by the Bucs and wasn’t technically part of the unrestricted free agent class).

FREE AGENTS LINKED TO SEAHAWKS

By the early hours of the negotiating period, there had had been varying reports linking a few free agents to Seattle.

Here’s a list:

RB Adrian Peterson — Several reports Tuesday afternoon said the Seahawks and the future Hall of Fame running back have shown mutual interest so far. Here’s a breakdown. Peterson visited Seattle over the weekend but left without a contract and with Seattle signing Eddie Lacy the Seahawks are unlikely to pursue him further.

WR Kamar Aiken — The 27-year-old played last season with the Ravens and had his best year in 2015 when he had 75 receptions for 944 yards. Aiken visited the Seahawks on March 20 but then signed with the Colts.

RB Jamaal Charles — Charles had been reported from the moment free agency began as likely to visit Seattle. Charles did, visiting on March 16 despite the signing of Eddie Lacy.

RB Latavius Murray — A member of the Raiders the last four years, Murray was expected to visit the Seahawks but cancelled that trip after Lacy signed and then signed with the Vikings.

OL T.J. Lang — The Seahawks are expected to get a visit on Friday from Lang, an eight-year veteran of the Packers who made the Pro Bowl last season. Here’s more. Lang on Sunday signed with the Detroit Lions.

OL Ryan Clady — Clady, a left tackle with Denver most of his career and the Jets last season, visited the Seahawks on March 17. But he left without a contract and it remains unclear if he is in Seattle’s plans.

LB Dekoda Watson — The former Denver Bronco also visited the Seahawks as they sought linebacking but then signed with the 49ers.

OL Matt McCants — A four-year veteran with 28 games played in the NFL, McCants also visited the Seahawks on March 17 but had not signed anywhere as or March 19.

LB Terence Garvin — Visited the Seahawks on March 22 but left without a contract.

DL Ricky Jean Francois — The veteran tackle, who spent the last two seasons with Washington, made a visit to the Seahawks but ultimately signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Packers.

TE Jared Cook — The Seahawks had the veteran tight end in for a visit. But he ultimately signed a two-year, $12.2 million deal with the Raiders.

SEAHAWKS UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS RE-SIGNED

Seattle had 14 players who became unrestricted free agents on March 9.

Here’s a look at players Seattle has re-signed:

CB Neiko Thorpe — Thorpe was re-signed on March 14, adding depth at cornerback where Seattle needs some with the uncertainty surrounding DeShawn Shead.

TE Luke Willson —A four-year vet, Willson re-signed with the Seahawks on March 19 to a one-year deal said to be worth as much as $3 million with $1.8 million guaranteed at the time of signing.

CB DeShawn Shead — Shead on March 17th signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks worth up to $1.5 million with $1 million guaranteed.

FREE AGENTS SIGNED BY OTHER TEAMS

DE Damontre Moore — Moore signed with Dallas.

PK Steven Hauschka — Signed with Buffalo.

DT John Jenkins — Signed with the Bears.

LB Brock Coyle — Signed with the 49ers.

TE Brandon Williams — Seattle’s No. 3 tight end last season, he signed with the Colts.

FREE AGENTS WHO REMAIN UNSIGNED

SS Kelcie McCray — McCray filled in ably as a starter for four games at mid-season when Kam Chancellor was injured. A later injury to Earl Thomas only reinforced the value of depth in the secondary, which would seem to make McCray a priority for Seattle. His 284 special teams snaps were also the third-most on the team.

FB Marcel Reece — Reece played well after being signed in December and was a particular standout in the wild card win over Detroit. He will be 32 next season, but there also aren’t a lot of fullbacks out there.

SLB Mike Morgan — Morgan is the only official position starter who can become a UFA. But he was sort of a starter in name only as the Seahawks played nickel roughly 70 percent of the time in 2016, meaning the strongside linebacker was used roughly 30 percent. Due in part to missing eight games due to a sports hernia, Morgan played just 138 snaps in 2016. Morgan has been with Seattle since 2011 but the Seahawks could look to get younger at this spot in 2017. He is expected to hit free agency and see what happens.

OL Bradley Sowell — Sowell lost the starting right tackle job late in the season after earlier losing the left tackle position when he was injured and Seattle decided to stay with George Fant. But the Seahawks might be willing to bring him back as competition for the veteran minimum, or close to it.

DT Tony McDaniel — McDaniel was surprisingly productive after returning in August when the Seahawks ran into injuries on the defensive line. But he is now 32 and Seattle could look for other options up front.

SS Jeron Johnson — Johnson was re-signed late in the season to add depth, but the Seahawks could look to younger, more inexpensive options to fill out the safety corps.

FB Will Tukuafu — Tukuafu ended the season on Injured Reserve due to a concussion and is now 33, possibly having finally hit the end of an interesting road with the Seahawks.

Returner Devin Hester — Hester said after the playoff game against Atlanta that he intended to retire.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Seattle had five players who were restricted free agents. These are players who will become unrestricted free agents if Seattle does not give them a qualifying tender by 1 p.m. Seattle time on March 9. The players then have until April 21 to sign their offer sheets. Players can entertain offers from other teams but the tender allows Seattle to match any offer within five days. One of those players, DeShawn Shead, has since re-signed with the Seahawks.

OL Garry Gilliam — It was revealed on March 6 that Seattle had offered Gilliam the lowest tender. As of March 19, Gilliam had yet to sign the tender.

LB Brock Coyle — The Seahawks also decided not to tender Coyle. He also got a contract offer from Seattle but on Friday decided to sign instead with the 49ers.

S Steven Terrell — Had some rough moments filling in for Earl Thomas late in season and was not tendered and is now an unrestricted free agent.

CB Mohammed Seisay — On Injured Reserve all season with an Achilles tendon. Seisay was not tendered and is now an unrestricted free agent.

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

Seattle also had exclusive rights free agents. If Seattle tenders an EFRA then that player either signs with Seattle or sits out the season. If Seattle does not tender an EFRA then that player becomes a free agent. Teams had to submit a minimum salary tender to its EFRAs by Thursday at 1 p.m.

According to the NFL’s website, the Seahawks had tendered offers to RBs Troymaine Pope and Terrance Magee and LB Dewey McDonald, keeping them on the roster for 2017. Those not tendered and now listed as free agents are: DL Tavaris Barnes, RB Brandon Cottom, TEs Joe Sommers and Ronnie Shields WR Tyler Slavin and CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste.