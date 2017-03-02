Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday at the NFL Combine he expects safety Earl Thomas and receiver Tyler Lockett to be ready for the start of the 2017 season.

As heart-wrenching and stomach-turning as were the late-season injuries suffered by Seahawks safety Earl Thomas and receiver Tyler Lockett, the thought all along was that each would be able to make it back for the 2017 season.

And nothing has changed in the two months since the season ended, coach Pete Carroll said Thursday at the NFL Combine, stating during his press conference that each player remains on track to return for the start of next season.

“I don’t think there’s any reason not to say that for those two guys,’’ Carroll said. “Both of those guys have a really good chance to be there as we kick off the season.’’

Asked a follow-up about Thomas, who suffered a broken tibia in a win over Carolina on Dec. 4, Carroll said “all indications are that he will make it back. He is doing very well.’’

Thomas added some unnerving intrigue to the night when he Tweeted shortly after the injury that it would make him consider retiring. A few weeks later Thomas Tweeted that retirement was no longer in his thoughts and he will return for the 2017 season.

“It was a big shock to him,’’ Carroll said. “He had never been injured like that before. He is feeling very competitive about it and going for it and his mentality is strong and he’s looking forward to getting right.’’

Lockett suffered a broken fibula and tibia in a game against Arizona Dec. 24.

Here are a few other quick notes from Carroll’s press conference: