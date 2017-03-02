Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday at the NFL Combine he expects safety Earl Thomas and receiver Tyler Lockett to be ready for the start of the 2017 season.
As heart-wrenching and stomach-turning as were the late-season injuries suffered by Seahawks safety Earl Thomas and receiver Tyler Lockett, the thought all along was that each would be able to make it back for the 2017 season.
And nothing has changed in the two months since the season ended, coach Pete Carroll said Thursday at the NFL Combine, stating during his press conference that each player remains on track to return for the start of next season.
“I don’t think there’s any reason not to say that for those two guys,’’ Carroll said. “Both of those guys have a really good chance to be there as we kick off the season.’’
Asked a follow-up about Thomas, who suffered a broken tibia in a win over Carolina on Dec. 4, Carroll said “all indications are that he will make it back. He is doing very well.’’
Thomas added some unnerving intrigue to the night when he Tweeted shortly after the injury that it would make him consider retiring. A few weeks later Thomas Tweeted that retirement was no longer in his thoughts and he will return for the 2017 season.
“It was a big shock to him,’’ Carroll said. “He had never been injured like that before. He is feeling very competitive about it and going for it and his mentality is strong and he’s looking forward to getting right.’’
Lockett suffered a broken fibula and tibia in a game against Arizona Dec. 24.
Here are a few other quick notes from Carroll’s press conference:
- Carroll said the team plans to tender restricted free agent Garry Gilliam, which would assure that all five of the team’s offensive line starters at the end of the 2016 season would be under contract next season. The team will have to make offers to Gilliam and its other restricted and exclusive rights free agents by March 9. Gilliam and cornerback DeShawn Shead are the only starters among RFAs.
- Carroll said the team remains hopeful that unrestricted free agent tight end Luke Willson will return saying “we love Luke.’’
- While general manager John Schneider said on Wednesday that he didn’t think Shead would be ready for the start of the 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL in the divisional playoff loss to Atlanta, Carroll said he wouldn’t rule out Shead could make it back. “I would be a little bit more optimistic,’’ Carroll said. “You don’t know. DeShawn is such an extraordinary healer and competitor, I wouldn’t put any limits on him right now. But it wouldn’t be unlikely that he might go into the season before he’s ready to go.’’
- Carroll said he was surprised that his revelation that Richard Sherman played the second half of the season with a knee injury drew the attention that it did, specifically an investigation by the NFL into whether Seattle violated rules in not reporting that Sherman had suffered a knee injury in the Buffalo game. Carroll said one issue is that the league changed the injury report designations prior to last season to eliminate the probable declaration. Carroll said that’s what Sherman would have been. Instead, with only questionable, doubtful and out as designations Carroll said the team didn’t think Sherman needed to be listed. “You guys saw me,’’ Carroll said. “I was caught off guard a little bit that was so remarkable on the outside. But understandably I can see why there was concern. But it all worked out the way it should have.’’
- Carroll expressed no real concern about Sherman’s end-of-season issues with the media, which continued into a recent interview with ESPN in which he said that his comments threatening to ruin a reporter’s career were not portrayed accurately. Carroll said he was confident it would all work out eventually.
- Carroll confirmed that former Seahawk linebacker Lofa Tatupu is leaving coaching for now to pursue opportunities in another field. Tatupu completed his second year as a coach this season and Carroll said he had concerns about the time demands. Tatupu will be replaced by John Glenn, who has been a defensive quality control coach the last three years. Carroll also confirmed that Clint Hurtt will be added as a defensive line coach and Chad Morton taking over as running backs coach for Sherman Smith.
