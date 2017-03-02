Seahawks coach Pete Carroll thinks improvement from within could be a key to getting his team back to elite status in 2017.

If the way the 2016 season ended was uncharacteristic of what the Seahawks have become under Pete Carroll, it wasn’t enough to change the coach’s usually sunny disposition as he begins planning for a new season ahead.

Carroll met the media at the NFL Combine Thursday for the first time since two days after a 36-20 loss at Atlanta in a divisional playoff game ended an erratic Seahawks season on a decidedly down note.

But if four losses in the last eight games — two by 16 points or more — might cause some to wonder about the direction of the franchise, Carroll said the expectations remain as lofty as ever. And, in his view, no less attainable.

“I’m just as hopeful as ever,” Carroll said. “We have all of the elements that we need to have a really good football team. If we can add something to that – which we will – we are going to get better.”

As did general manager John Schneider the day before, Carroll was met with a slew of questions about what appears to be the team’s overriding area of need — the offensive line.

And like Schneider, Carroll said the Seahawks will do what they can to add to the line in the off-season while also stressing that one of the biggest improvements should come in the growth of the players currently on the roster.

Carroll said the team plans to tender restricted free agent right tackle Garry Gilliam by the March 9 deadline, which would assure every player who ended the season as a starter will remain on the roster. And when asked if George Fant is still the team’s starting left tackle, Carroll said “yeah, he’s our left tackle.’’

Of course, things can change and maybe that was just a vote of confidence for a player whose efforts the team appreciated in 2016 while understanding his presence as the left tackle indicated that not everything had gone according to plan.

But Carroll’s echoing of Schneider’s comments the day before about the value of keeping the young line together and counting on experience to result in a significant boost in play seemed to further signal not to expect wholesale changes in the line. Some, sure, with Carroll saying the team will pursue what it can in free agency, but maybe not quite the retooling many fans might be hoping for.

“What’s important to us is that we develop,’’ Carroll said. “There are opportunities along the way, free agency is coming up next week, and we have a chance to do some things there—we’ll see what’s available to us—very aggressively and very actively. We will go into the draft process in the same fashion, and we’ll go right through the whole season developing our young guys.

“One thing we do know is that our young guys are going to get better. They’re going to make hopefully a significant first-year to second-year jump like most players do, and that will really help us as we move forward. But we need to make those positions as competitive as possible. If we can bring in a guy to take a spot, we got better. If we can bring in a guy who makes another guy have to play better to hold his spot, we’re getting better. That’s just the basic thinking that we have. Every step along the way, we’re going to try to max it out.”

Seattle’s off-season plan for the line is also rooted in a couple of realities — 1, while the Seahawks have a little more money to play with in free agency (about $25 million or so) there are a lot of teams with a lot more, and the Seahawks aren’t likely to be able to win bidding wars for the big names, even if they wanted to, which they probably don’ given that most of the veterans who will become available carry age and/or injury red flags; 2, it’s not regarded as an overly draft strong class of offensive linemen, particularly at the tackle spot

That the Seahawks are publicly talking about having been too young on the line last year and wanting to add veterans this year also has some wondering if that might mean not to assume Seattle is looking to take an offensive lineman in the first round, as many mock drafts understandably predict. Instead, if the Seahawks plug some offensive line holes with veterans, they could look to their highest picks to supplement other positions, many of which are considered deeper in the draft, notably the secondary and the defensive line.

However the off-season unfolds, though, what Carroll said won’t happen is that the Seahawks will end up with a left tackle in 2017 as green as the one they had in 2016, even if the player — Fant –- is the same.

Carroll again echoed Schneider in saying Thursday the Seahawks “were very surprised’’ Fant would even be able to get on the field after coming to the NFL with just one year of college football experience after having played basketball previously.

“He was under the gun a bunch,’’ Carroll said. “It was as hard as you could get for a young guy. That’s just the way it worked out with the injury situation and his opportunity to take advantage of it. But he should grow more than anybody can possibly grow. He has played less than anybody, so hopefully he’ll make a big-jump for us.”

Among the reasons Carroll is optimistic for a return to prior form for the Seahawks in 2017, even if in his eyes what Seattle did in 2016 wasn’t all bad. The Seahawks won 10 games for a fifth straight year, something accomplished by only 13 other teams in league history.

“It’s hard to do what we’re doing, I know that,” Carroll said. “The numbers are out there. But, us, we’re still frustrated that we didn’t get that next step. We are a kick away here and there from playing at home in the playoffs. And that would have made a big difference. So there’s always things along the way that we can improve at. This year in particular there are areas we are really going to dig in and make us a better team. And we are looking forward to the challenge.

“So, I’m just as pumped and I’m just as energized and I can’t wait to see the process come through and bring us our new talent and see where they fit in, and see where we can take it and make the adjustment—all of that stuff. That’s what this time of year is. But, because of last year, there are certain things that come out of it that we are looking at, different than other years.”