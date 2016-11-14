Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is the unanimous winner of the NL Rookie of the Year award, and Detroit right-hander Michael Fulmer beat out New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez for the AL honor.

Seager is the 17th Dodgers player to earn Rookie of the Year honors — easily the most of any team — but the franchise hadn’t had a winner since Todd Hollandsworth in 1996. Seager hit .308 with 26 home runs and 72 RBIs this year.

Fulmer went 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA, establishing himself as a Rookie of the Year candidate early on and holding off a late challenge from Sanchez. Fulmer received 26 of 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. The votes were announced Monday night on MLB Network.