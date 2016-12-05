OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — NL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and previous MVPs Buster Posey and Andrew McCutchen are among the top players confirmed to play for the United States at the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Major League Baseball announced the initial list of 30 players set for the tournament, which takes place in March. Among them are 24 All-Stars.

Joining Scherzer, Posey and McCutchen for the U.S. are right-handed pitcher Chris Archer, third baseman Nolan Arenado and outfielder Adam Jones.

Manny Machado, Robinson Cano, Adrian Beltre, Nelson Cruz and Dellin Betances will play for the defending champion Dominican Republic. Felix Hernandez will pitch for Venezuela, which will also have Miguel Cabrera and Carlos Gonzalez on its roster.

Each team must submit its final roster by Feb. 6.