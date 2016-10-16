GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke says its club-record signing, striker Breel Embolo, has been ruled out for “at least four to six months” after undergoing surgery on his broken ankle.

The 19-year-old Embolo suffered ligament and bone damage in a foul by Augsburg defender Konstantinos Stafylidis during the 1-1 Bundesliga draw between the sides Saturday.

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel says “we will give Breel every support so he can come back strongly from this serious injury and return to where he was before he was forced to stop.”

Embolo, a $25 million summer signing from Swiss side Basel, scored his first two Bundesliga goals in Schalke’s previous game, a 4-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach.