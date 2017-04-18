The San Juan Islands (Marine Catch Area 7) is closing for salmon fishing after Friday (April 21), which is nine days earlier than anticipated.
State fisheries expects the allowable chinook catch guideline will be achieved by that date.
Salmon fishing will remain open in the Strait of Juan de Fuca from Sekiu (Area 5); east side of Whidbey Island (Areas 8-1 and 8-2); south-central Puget Sound (Area 11); Hood Canal (Area 12); and southern Puget Sound (Area 13).
