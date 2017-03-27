March 26, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|8
|11
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everett Public Ramp
|23
|51
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing)
|4
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Misery Point Ramp
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Narrows Marina
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park)
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson’s Resort
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|8
|19
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zittels Marina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
March 25, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Armeni Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|19
|42
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|15
|32
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|10
|13
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edmonds Marina
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gig Harbor Ramp
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|John Wayne Marina
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Misery Point Ramp
|5
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson’s Resort
|6
|11
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Angeles Boat Haven
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is
|11
|26
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|22
|47
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Triton Cove State Park
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|27
|52
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
March 24, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|10
|18
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everett Public Ramp
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson’s Resort
|3
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wauna Shore
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
March 23, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|13
|19
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|John Wayne Marina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Misery Point Ramp
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson’s Resort
|4
|11
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wauna Shore
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
March 22, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson’s Resort
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
March 21, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everett Public Ramp
|8
|15
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.