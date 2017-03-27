Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

March 26, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 8 11 5 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 23 51 6 0 0 0 0
Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing) 4 7 0 1 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 3 5 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Marina 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 2 4 2 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 8 19 9 0 0 0 0
Zittels Marina 2 2 0 0 0 0 0

March 25, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Armeni Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 19 42 12 0 0 0 0
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 15 32 7 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 10 13 3 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 5 10 0 0 0 0 0
Edmonds Marina 3 6 1 0 0 0 0
Gig Harbor Ramp 3 5 0 0 0 0 0
Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing) 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 2 5 2 0 0 0 0
Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is 3 8 1 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 5 9 1 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 6 11 7 0 0 0 0
Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW) 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 5 8 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 3 4 0 0 0 0 0
Port Angeles Boat Haven 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is 11 26 18 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 22 47 19 0 0 0 0
Triton Cove State Park 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 27 52 26 0 0 0 0

March 24, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 10 18 6 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 2 6 1 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 3 7 6 0 0 0 0
Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW) 1 2 1 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 3 0 0 0 0 0

March 23, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 13 19 3 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 3 6 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 4 11 11 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 2 0 0 0 0 0

March 22, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 2 4 4 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0

March 21, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 8 15 4 0 0 0 0

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.