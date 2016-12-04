Here is Tony Floor’s Tackle Box report for December:

For the last couple of weeks, I’ve been chewing about my December column. For inspiration, I turned back the pages of time to my first Tony’s Tackle Box column in 2005. That column provided about as much inspiration as walking into the library at two o’clock in the morning, sober. Get my drift?

For nearly the last 20 years, I have looked forward to December and the beginning of winter blackmouth salmon fishing like a five-year-old at Christmas. While that enthusiasm is still there, especially to fish in the San Juan Islands and the banks in the eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca during these upcoming weeks and months, there have been recent changes in the salmon management game resulting in early season closures producing about as much negativity as last month’s presidential election. Chain up, please, and let me explain.

As a soldier to promote selective fishing for these winter blackmouth, all the way back to the mid-late 90s when the state began to clip the adipose fins off all hatchery Chinook and coho salmon, the objective was to expand salmon fishing seasons as anglers could distinguish the difference between wild (unmarked) fish versus hatchery (marked) fish. As these marked fish became available in size and abundance, seasons were expanded and anglers enjoyed, with predictability, fishing opportunities producing positive economic sport fishing activity throughout the region.

However, during the last 3-4 years, scientists employed by the Puget Sound treaty tribes, discovered that through the execution of these selective fisheries, undersized juvenile and legal size wild Chinook salmon are negatively impacted. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) accepted the tribal analysis and, as a result, most marine waters in northern Puget Sound, the eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca and the San Juan Islands shut down the last two winters much earlier than scheduled.

The state’s salmon management biologists who manage these sport salmon fisheries today assess ongoing impacts (encounters), which now govern angler’s access and pursuit of hatchery-produced Chinook salmon. Each geographic area, as described above, has an “encounter ceiling.” When the encounter ceiling is reached, slam goes the door for that area and those affected waters become off limit to salmon anglers.

According to sources at WDFW, about $10 million bucks are spent annually, funded largely by the state legislature and the feds to produce and fin clip hatchery-produced Chinook and coho salmon in Puget Sound. These hatchery salmon have one assignment in life: get caught by Washington fishers, hopefully.

For many of my salmon angling brethren, who spend significant amounts of time in their lives to create and improve sport fishing opportunities in Washington, especially in the annual salmon season setting process, results in too many cases are unproductive efforts.

As reported in this space last spring, when new WDFW Director Jim Unsworth said no to the tribes, it resulted in no agreement, which closed fishing until further notice. The tribes attempted to squeeze the Department to accept a bad deal for the umpteenth time in a row, forcing unnecessary restrictions on anglers. Unsworth, who represents salmon anglers and the sport fishing industry in these state/tribal government to government negotiations, has been working hard in the offseason to find a more productive outcome for 2017. Time will tell.

In the meantime, our winter blackmouth Chinook salmon fishing kicked off last month in north Sound areas. It appears that the zillions of sub-legal size Chinook plaguing most Puget Sound waters a year ago have survived very well and are contributing to quality salmon fishing now.

Today, the San Juan Islands winter season opens and if the abundance of keeper-size winter Chinook (22-inches and greater) is as good as October, we can look forward to some good salmon fishing this winter. As most winter salmon anglers know, the Islands have a reputation for delivering outstanding salmon fishing now through late winter.

I’ve got my “Gone Fishing” hat on as you navigate your way through these words. I can’t stand it. My San Juans Island blackmouth fishing guru, Derek Floyd from Angler’s Choice Charters, tells me he smells the blackmouth all the way from his back porch on the north end of Camano Island. “Let’s go Floor!” Yeah baby, I love this job and the smell of fresh winter Chinook in the morning.

Fishing License Fee Increase

By the way, there has been quite a bit of dialogue recently about the WDFW significantly increasing your sport fishing license fee during the upcoming legislative session. While the agency is struggling to keep pace with the costs and demands of maintaining its legislative mandated responsibilities, they have your wallets in sight for a large proposed fee increase. Sport fishing license fees currently produce more revenue for the agency than any other activity, yet we are often whacked too often in terms of fishing opportunities.

Organized sport fishing groups such as the Northwest Marine Trade Association, Fish Northwest, Coastal Conservation Association, Northwest Sportfishing Industry Association and Puget Sound Anglers are actively involved in discussions with the Department on this proposed action. From the industry’s viewpoint, a license fee increase is not acceptable without meaningful change in fishing opportunity. Stay tuned.

As the full blown kickoff to winter blackmouth fishing in most areas is now underway and the holidays are fast approaching, I’m encouraging you to get outside and whack a few winter Chinook. After all, it’s my Christmas present to you, a little pinch of December’s melt-in-your mouth hatchery-produced Chinook salmon between your cheek and gum. “Hey Derek Floyd! I’m ready and giddy-up!” See you on the water.

(Tony Floor is the Director of Fishing Affairs for the Northwest Marine Trade Association (NMTA) and a former 30-year veteran of state Fish and Wildlife. NMTA advocates for and promotes recreational boating and fishing in the region.)