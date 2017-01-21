Being flexible during the winter marine chinook salmon fishery is the driving force to a successful outing.

Take my experience on two recent fishing trips to northern Puget Sound – postponed twice before we got out on Nov. 16 – and the San Juan Islands – put on hold once in mid-December before finally wetting a line on Jan. 9.

The third time was a charm on my first fishing trip in northern Puget Sound (which is currently closed for salmon fishing) with Keith Robbins, owner of A Spot Tail Salmon Guide in Seattle and friend Taichi Kitamura, owner of Sushi Kappo Tamura in Seattle.

We started off the morning at Kingston, and Robbins quickly made a run to Possession Bar n the south side of Whidbey Island where we didn’t get a bite and after a couple hours moved west toward Point No Point.

We fished for another couple hours, and managed to pull in one under-sized chinook salmon before calling it a day.

On my most recent trip the weather was dicey as a high wind watch was out the day before, but then calmed down enough to allow us to get out onto the water to seek out the prized winter hatchery chinook in the San Juan Islands, which has been good since this winter, weather permitting.

I met Tony Floor, director of fishing affairs for the Northwest Marine Trade Association in Seattle, retired state Fish and Wildlife official Pat Pattillo, Clyde McBrayer of Olympia and Derek Floyd, owner of Anglers Choice Fishing Charter in Anacortes.

“The weather in the winter definitely has a grip on when you can get out,” Floor said. “On our first day out we had clear blue skies and sunny weather along with calm water, but the next day all you saw was white and even the green of the water was altered by the strong northern winds.”

Luckily for me I was on the first day adventure and as we headed out of Anacortes into the waters of Rosario Strait that were flat calm. It took about 30 minutes before we reached our fishing hole on the north side of Orcas Island.

In this northern-most region of the state lie 172 named islands with abundant wildlife, tree-lined rocky shorelines that eerily resemble many areas of Alaska.

In the winter and spring many anglers don’t know just how great fishing for resident chinook can be, and the vast majority of the time you’re in total solitude with fishing grounds all to yourself.

Floyd directed us to a spot off Parker Reef, where we got three rods into the downriggers — a device with a heavy cannonball and stainless steel wire used to set a lure or bait at the desired depth — at a depth of 100 to 130 feet.

One rod was attached to a Coyote spoon slathered in fish scent attractant and dodger, another just a whole herring and the third rod had a squid laced with a herring strip and dodger.

“We will work our stuff right off the bottom, and I’m marking just a fish here and there,” Floyd said after we made our first few passes along a shelf.

We had a few small-sized chinook we released as well as some other bites, and then back rod unclipped from the downrigger and began bouncing around as McBrayer grabbed the rod with line peeling off.

He slowly reeled the fish up to the surface and after missing once with the fish made a run away from the boat and then McBrayer regained line and got the fish near the net before it unbuttoned itself.

It was during that split second when the 14-pound hatchery chinook was laying on its side that Floyd skillfully swopped the net under the unhooked fish before it swam away.

We all laughed that the fish hadn’t gotten away, and was hopefully a good omen of what was to come later in the day.

The bite faded and we moved to an area off Sucia Island where we managed get just a few bites. Not wanting to waste too much time we moved yet again between a channel off Barnes and Clark islands.

It was here that we managed to land three hatchery chinook up to 5 pounds in less than a two hour period, and lost twice as many as we got into the boat.

We then decided to finish off the day by looking for a bigger fish around Obstruction Island. We trolled around an area about the size of a football field and Floyd hollered out that he was marking some fish, and not much long after that Pattillo hooked a fish and lost it, and then his rod went off right after and we pulled in a nice 8 pound hatchery chinook.

Happy and satisfied with our limit of one hatchery fish per angler we made our way back to the dock.

If you go

Marinas and boat launches: There are numerous places to launch your boat, but the main points in Anacortes are Washington Park; Skyline Marina; and Cap Sante Marina. To the north, Squalicum Harbor in Bellingham and Blaine have good boat launch facilities.

Regulations: Salmon fishing is open daily through April 30 unless emergency rules close the season. The daily limit is one hatchery chinook salmon.

State fisheries is keeping a watchful eye on the San Juan Islands catch rates where it is about 55 percent through the allowable total encounters. Through Jan. 15, 5,616 total encounters have been achieved with 1,982 legal-size chinook kept.