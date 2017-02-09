The San Juan Island winter chinook fishery is so good that state Fish and Wildlife has decided to initiate an early closure after Friday (Feb. 10).

The San Juan Islands – known as Marine Catch Area 7 – was at 81 percent of the chinook guideline, and through Feb. 5 an estimated 8,333 chinook encounters and a guideline of 10,248. Prior to the emergency rule change, the island chain was supposed to remain open daily until April 30.

Ryan Lothrop, the state Fish and Wildlife Puget Sound recreational salmon manager said the San Juan Islands will reopen to fishing sometime in early April.

“This is the fourth year in a row we’ve been faced with these early closures,” said Tony Floor, the director of fishing affairs for the Northwest Marine Trade Association. “In the long-term the state will need to readdress in-season management and try to solve making these emergency closures. The sport fishing community will hold them accountable to fix it as we pursue hatchery chinook. If you can’t catch hatchery fish why produce them.”

This comes on the heels of a meeting with the sport-fishing advisory board on Wednesday where two other rules were announced.

Northern Puget Sound, known as Marine Catch Area 9, will reopen Feb. 16 through April 15 – which is more than a month later than originally planned. Earlier last month state fisheries was concerned if fishing had opened on Jan. 16 that the area would’ve closed much sooner than expected.

The daily limit in northern Puget Sound will be one hatchery-marked chinook with a two salmon bag limit (release coho and wild chinook).

During November, the northern Puget Sound had already reached 51 percent of the chinook guideline. An estimated 3,071 chinook encounters (fish caught or released) had been achieved through Nov. 30 with a guideline of 6,081.

Another rule change will soon occur in the eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca (Area 6) where winter chinook fishing has been very productive of late.

A check this past weekend (Feb. 4-5) at the Ediz Hook boat launch in Port Angeles showed 20 boats with 40 anglers keeping 30 chinook. Anytime a hatchery chinook catch average of one fish per boat is seen reflects good fishing, and at times it has been better than a hatchery chinook per rod.

Because of that good catch rate, Area 6 will stay open daily through April 15, but state Fish and Wildlife has decided to reduce the daily catch limit for hatchery-marked chinook from two to one beginning Feb. 16 – the daily bag limit is two salmon (release coho and wild chinook).

Through Feb. 5, 55 percent of the chinook guideline in the eastern Strait had been achieved with an estimated 2,178 chinook encounters and a guideline of 3,975.

Fishing in the eastern Strait has been fairly good off Winter Hole, Ediz Hook, McArthur Bank, Hein Bank, Middle Bank, the humps (a series of underwater troughs in eastern Strait) and Freshwater Bay.

The east side of Whidbey Island (Areas 8-1 and 8-2) is another being watched closely, and while it remains open daily through April 30, anglers have achieved 64 percent of the chinook guideline. Through Feb. 5, an estimated 3,909 chinook encounters have been reached with a guideline of 6,125. Fishing is fair in Saratoga Pass, Elger Bay, Hat Island and Columbia Beach.

Last month, state Fish and Wildlife decided to shutdown central Puget Sound for salmon fishing on Jan. 23, which was more than a month sooner than the original scheduled closure date of Feb. 28.

Central Sound (Area 10) – which covers an area from the Apple Tree-Kingston boundary line to Point Wells-northern Vashon Island tip – had slightly exceeded a total chinook encounter of 2,761 of the 2,597 fish. Central Puget Sound piers and the Edmonds Pier remain open year-round for salmon.

Hatchery chinook fishing in south-central Puget Sound (Area 11) is open daily through April 30; Hood Canal (Area 12) is open daily through April 30; and southern Puget Sound (Area 13) is open daily through June 30.

The western Strait of Juan de Fuca off Sekiu will be open Feb. 16 through April 30, and this area remains unaffected by guidelines so won’t be faced with any early season closures.