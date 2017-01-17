The San Juan Islands continue to be one of the better marine fishing locations for hatchery chinook, and here is a report from Kevin Klein with the Puget Sound Angler’s Fidalgo-San Juan Islands Chapter:

Winter chinook fishing has been pretty good in the Islands, according to Klein. Silver Horde 3-ich spoons have been producing very well, matching the anchovy and small herring that are around right now.

The Roche Harbor Salmon Classic is this upcoming weekend. With some larger fish showing up, it will be interesting to see what hit the scales. We will see you on the docks, and at the tent on Thursday, Jan 19!

Here are the latest state Fish and Wildlife fish sample checks from boat ramps and various other locations:

January 15, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 7 15 7 0 0 0 0 Keyport Ramp 3 5 0 0 0 0 0 Wauna Ramp 0 4 0 0 0 0 0

