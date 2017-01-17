Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The San Juan Islands continue to be one of the better marine fishing locations for hatchery chinook, and here is a report from Kevin Klein with the Puget Sound Angler’s Fidalgo-San Juan Islands Chapter:

Winter chinook fishing has been pretty good in the Islands, according to Klein. Silver Horde 3-ich spoons have been producing very well, matching the anchovy and small herring that are around right now.

The Roche Harbor Salmon Classic is this upcoming weekend. With some larger fish showing up, it will be interesting to see what hit the scales. We will see you on the docks, and at the tent on Thursday, Jan 19!

Here are the latest state Fish and Wildlife fish sample checks from boat ramps and various other locations:

January 15, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 7 15 7 0 0 0 0
Keyport Ramp 3 5 0 0 0 0 0
Wauna Ramp 0 4 0 0 0 0 0

January 14, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 14 36 14 0 0 0 0
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 4 7 0 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 6 12 7 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 7 10 6 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 9 18 1 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 8 16 13 0 0 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is 1 3 1 0 0 0 0
Swinomish Channel Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 21 41 22 0 0 0 0
Wauna Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 6 0 0 0 0 0

January 13, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Armeni Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 8 15 7 0 0 0 0
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 10 17 1 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 8 17 9 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 2 2 2 0 0 0 0
Edmonds Marina 3 5 3 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 3 4 3 0 0 0 0
Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Sandy Point Marina/Ramp 5 12 4 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 14 28 16 0 0 0 0

January 12, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 5 10 3 0 0 0 0
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 4 7 4 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 8 19 13 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 1 2 1 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 4 8 0 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is 3 4 2 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 6 13 4 0 0 0 0

January 11, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.