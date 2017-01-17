The San Juan Islands continue to be one of the better marine fishing locations for hatchery chinook, and here is a report from Kevin Klein with the Puget Sound Angler’s Fidalgo-San Juan Islands Chapter:
Winter chinook fishing has been pretty good in the Islands, according to Klein. Silver Horde 3-ich spoons have been producing very well, matching the anchovy and small herring that are around right now.
The Roche Harbor Salmon Classic is this upcoming weekend. With some larger fish showing up, it will be interesting to see what hit the scales. We will see you on the docks, and at the tent on Thursday, Jan 19!
Here are the latest state Fish and Wildlife fish sample checks from boat ramps and various other locations:
January 15, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|7
|15
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Keyport Ramp
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wauna Ramp
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
January 14, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|14
|36
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|6
|12
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|7
|10
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everett Public Ramp
|9
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|John Wayne Marina
|8
|16
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park)
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swinomish Channel Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|21
|41
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wauna Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wauna Shore
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
January 13, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Armeni Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|8
|15
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|10
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|8
|17
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edmonds Marina
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everett Public Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|John Wayne Marina
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sandy Point Marina/Ramp
|5
|12
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|14
|28
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
January 12, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|5
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|4
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|8
|19
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everett Public Ramp
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|John Wayne Marina
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|6
|13
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
January 11, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
